AMD's latest earnings call has revealed something that gamers might have already guessed: its Ryzen desktop and mobile CPUs have been selling like hotcakes.

According to AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su: "In client, our PC processor business performed exceptionally well.

"Revenue increased 34% year over year to a record $3.1 billion, driven by increased demand for multiple generations of Ryzen desktop and mobile CPUs," said the AMD chief. "Ryzen CPUs topped the best-seller lists at major global retailers and e-tailers throughout the holiday period."

That certainly tracks with our estimation of AMD's current desktop CPU lineup. Our best gaming CPU guide is a complete AMD chipfest at the moment, with all six of our categories taken up with its current and previous-gen offerings.

And while Intel still has existing arrangements with many system builders to keep itself in the game, its Arrow Lake desktop chips have failed to impress us overall.

(Image credit: Future)

Dr. Lisa Su also said that, "Sell-through of Ryzen CPUs for commercial notebooks and desktops grew by more than 40% year over year in the fourth quarter, and we closed large wins with major telecom, financial services, aerospace, automotive, energy, and technology customers."

Still, when it comes to mobile CPUs, there's a new looming threat for AMD on the horizon.

Despite Dr. Su's claims that "Our new Ryzen AI 400 mobile processors deliver significantly faster content creation and multitasking performance than the competition", Intel's Panther Lake mobile CPUs have proven to be very impressive in our testing to date.

Most of the new Ryzen mobile chips are simply Strix Point refreshes with minor tweaks—which, in AMD's ongoing battle with Intel in the mobile sector, look to be a little old-fashioned in comparison to Intel's Core Ultra Series 3 lineup.

(Image credit: Future)

How this impacts the mobile CPU market in 2026 is yet to be seen, although a Mercury Research report late last year suggested that Intel's previous mobile offerings made up a massive 78.1% of the market in Q3 of 2025. How much of a dent AMD has made in that share over its bumper holiday period will be interesting to see once those independent figures have been collated once more.

Still, AMD certainly looks to be in a good place in the processor market overall right now, and it certainly has a lot to crow about in regards to its recent CPU success. Aside from Panther Lake, though, could Intel's upcoming Nova Lake desktop chips put up enough competition to slow down AMD's current rampage? We'll have to wait until much later in the year to find out.