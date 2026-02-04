Ryzen still rising: AMD's processor revenue climbs 34% from last year, thanks to 'multiple generations' of Zen-powered chips
But Intel's new and next-gen offerings loom large.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
AMD's latest earnings call has revealed something that gamers might have already guessed: its Ryzen desktop and mobile CPUs have been selling like hotcakes.
According to AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su: "In client, our PC processor business performed exceptionally well.
"Revenue increased 34% year over year to a record $3.1 billion, driven by increased demand for multiple generations of Ryzen desktop and mobile CPUs," said the AMD chief. "Ryzen CPUs topped the best-seller lists at major global retailers and e-tailers throughout the holiday period."
That certainly tracks with our estimation of AMD's current desktop CPU lineup. Our best gaming CPU guide is a complete AMD chipfest at the moment, with all six of our categories taken up with its current and previous-gen offerings.
And while Intel still has existing arrangements with many system builders to keep itself in the game, its Arrow Lake desktop chips have failed to impress us overall.
Dr. Lisa Su also said that, "Sell-through of Ryzen CPUs for commercial notebooks and desktops grew by more than 40% year over year in the fourth quarter, and we closed large wins with major telecom, financial services, aerospace, automotive, energy, and technology customers."
Still, when it comes to mobile CPUs, there's a new looming threat for AMD on the horizon.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Despite Dr. Su's claims that "Our new Ryzen AI 400 mobile processors deliver significantly faster content creation and multitasking performance than the competition", Intel's Panther Lake mobile CPUs have proven to be very impressive in our testing to date.
Most of the new Ryzen mobile chips are simply Strix Point refreshes with minor tweaks—which, in AMD's ongoing battle with Intel in the mobile sector, look to be a little old-fashioned in comparison to Intel's Core Ultra Series 3 lineup.
How this impacts the mobile CPU market in 2026 is yet to be seen, although a Mercury Research report late last year suggested that Intel's previous mobile offerings made up a massive 78.1% of the market in Q3 of 2025. How much of a dent AMD has made in that share over its bumper holiday period will be interesting to see once those independent figures have been collated once more.
Still, AMD certainly looks to be in a good place in the processor market overall right now, and it certainly has a lot to crow about in regards to its recent CPU success. Aside from Panther Lake, though, could Intel's upcoming Nova Lake desktop chips put up enough competition to slow down AMD's current rampage? We'll have to wait until much later in the year to find out.
1. Best CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
2. Best motherboard: MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi
3. Best RAM: G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32 GB DDR5-7200
4. Best SSD: WD_Black SN7100
5. Best graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 9070
👉
Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy spends his time jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC gaming hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.