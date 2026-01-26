Panther Lake has finally arrived on my test bench. Well, the chip "formerly codenamed" Panther Lake, anyway. Intel would much prefer we refer to its new chip generation as the Intel Core Ultra Series 3—which is the name you'll find emblazoned on the specs sheet of many thin and light laptops in the next few months. And maybe the odd handheld eventually, too.

The headline news here is the gaming performance, as Intel has supercharged the onboard iGPU of several of its new chips to provide a sizable whack of graphics grunt. I've been testing an Asus Zenbook Duo equipped with the very tippety-top of the lineup, the Intel Core Ultra X9 388H, complete with a 12 Xe3 core-equipped Intel Arc B390 iGPU. One thing has become immediately obvious—it's a surprisingly grunty graphics cruncher when pushed to its limits.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Intel Arc B390 specs Row 0 - Cell 0 Intel Arc B390 (Panther Lake) Intel Arc 140V (Lunar Lake) Architecture Xe3 Xe2 Max frequency 2.5 GHz 2.05 GHz Xe-cores 12 8 Ray Tracing Units 12 8 Xe Vector Engines 96 64 XMX Engines 96 64 L2 Cache 16 MB 8 MB

Now, some expectation-tempering before we start. As an iGPU, the Arc B390 onboard the Core Ultra X9 388H amounts to a single, somewhat-sizable graphics tile, with 12 Xe3 cores, 12 Ray Tracing Units, 96 Xe Vector Engines and XMX engines respectively, and 16 MB of L2 cache. That's an impressive specs sheet for an integrated GPU, but compared to your average discrete unit, it's very, very small scale.

So, no-one's expecting the Arc B390 to do battle with, say, the RTX 5060 mobile found in many modern budget gaming laptops. Intel, though, is claiming it's around 10% faster than a 60 W TGP-limited RTX 4050 mobile on average, and that's a very modest slice of graphics hardware to beat in 2026.

What we should be excited about, however, is what those claims mean for sleek and slim, productivity-style, dGPU-less laptops that could almost now be classed as gaming laptops. Compress some genuine gaming performance into a single mobile chip, and you could potentially end up with a wealth of svelte, light-as-a-feather mobile machines that can handle a bit of Cyberpunk 2077 on the side.

Not to mention handhelds, the first of which I am assured will be revealed "soon". We can but dream. Anyway, on with the testing.

Intel Arc B390 iGPU benchmarks

For the purpose of direct comparison with our other iGPUs, the Lunar Lake-generation Intel Arc 140V and the Strix Point-based AMD Radeon 890M, I've recorded all my real-world gaming results at 1080p, with varying settings indicated in the charts below.

Kicking things off with Cyberpunk 2077, I already had a good idea what to expect. I got a chance to perform some quick and dirty benchmarking of the Arc B390 at CES 2026, and recorded a 53 fps average result at 1200p High settings with upscaling disabled. However, dropping CP2077 down to Medium settings (and the aforementioned 1080p res) results in a very healthy 64 fps average. I was pretty impressed back in Vegas, but now? I'm downright stoked.

Intel Arc B390 1080p gaming benchmarks No upscaling Cyberpunk 2077 (Medium) Black Myth Wukong (Medium) F1 24 (Medium) Horizon Zero Dawn (Original) Metro Exodus Enhanced Ed. (High) Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Intel Arc B390 (Asus Zenbook Duo) 64 52 Radeon 890M (Asus Zephyrus G16) 41 35 Intel Arc 140V (Asus Zenbook S 14) 33 27 RTX 4050 Mobile (75 W, Acer Nitro V 15) 81 56 0 25 50 75 100 Cyberpunk 2077 (Medium) Data Product Value Intel Arc B390 (Asus Zenbook Duo) 64 Avg FPS, 52 1% Low FPS Radeon 890M (Asus Zephyrus G16) 41 Avg FPS, 35 1% Low FPS Intel Arc 140V (Asus Zenbook S 14) 33 Avg FPS, 27 1% Low FPS RTX 4050 Mobile (75 W, Acer Nitro V 15) 81 Avg FPS, 56 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Intel Arc B390 (Asus Zenbook Duo) 39 31 Radeon 890M (Asus Zephyrus G16) 23 20 Intel Arc 140V (Asus Zenbook S 14) 17 14 RTX 4050 Mobile (75 W, Acer Nitro V 15) 53 44 0 15 30 45 60 Black Myth Wukong (Medium) Data Product Value Intel Arc B390 (Asus Zenbook Duo) 39 Avg FPS, 31 1% Low FPS Radeon 890M (Asus Zephyrus G16) 23 Avg FPS, 20 1% Low FPS Intel Arc 140V (Asus Zenbook S 14) 17 Avg FPS, 14 1% Low FPS RTX 4050 Mobile (75 W, Acer Nitro V 15) 53 Avg FPS, 44 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Intel Arc B390 (Asus Zenbook Duo) 113 100 Radeon 890M (Asus Zephyrus G16) 74 65 RTX 4050 Mobile (75 W, Acer Nitro V 15) 155 108 0 50 100 150 200 F1 24 (Medium) Data Product Value Intel Arc B390 (Asus Zenbook Duo) 113 Avg FPS, 100 1% Low FPS Radeon 890M (Asus Zephyrus G16) 74 Avg FPS, 65 1% Low FPS Intel Arc 140V (Asus Zenbook S 14) N/A RTX 4050 Mobile (75 W, Acer Nitro V 15) 155 Avg FPS, 108 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Intel Arc B390 (Asus Zenbook Duo) 82 58 Radeon 890M (Asus Zephyrus G16) 54 12 Intel Arc 140V (Asus Zenbook S 14) 37 20 RTX 4050 Mobile (75 W, Acer Nitro V 15) 111 60 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 Horizon Zero Dawn (Original) Data Product Value Intel Arc B390 (Asus Zenbook Duo) 82 Avg FPS, 58 1% Low FPS Radeon 890M (Asus Zephyrus G16) 54 Avg FPS, 12 1% Low FPS Intel Arc 140V (Asus Zenbook S 14) 37 Avg FPS, 20 1% Low FPS RTX 4050 Mobile (75 W, Acer Nitro V 15) 111 Avg FPS, 60 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Intel Arc B390 (Asus Zenbook Duo) 49 33 Radeon 890M (Asus Zephyrus G16) 27 7 Intel Arc 140V (Asus Zenbook S 14) 27 18 RTX 4050 Mobile (75 W, Acer Nitro V 15) 43 30 0 15 30 45 60 Metro Exodus Enhanced Ed. (High) Data Product Value Intel Arc B390 (Asus Zenbook Duo) 49 Avg FPS, 33 1% Low FPS Radeon 890M (Asus Zephyrus G16) 27 Avg FPS, 7 1% Low FPS Intel Arc 140V (Asus Zenbook S 14) 27 Avg FPS, 18 1% Low FPS RTX 4050 Mobile (75 W, Acer Nitro V 15) 43 Avg FPS, 30 1% Low FPS

Compared to the Lunar Lake and Strix Point iGPUs, the Arc B390 delivers the sort of results that look like… well, the figures you might expect from a "proper" graphics chip. It puts out nearly twice the frame rate of both iGPUs across my test suite, with similarly impressive numbers in the 1% lows.

Taking a closer look at the Black Myth: Wukong chart, it's not quite as easy of a ride for the Arc B390. Still, a 39 fps average without upscaling is definitely playable, whereas the Radeon 890M and Arc 140V deliver nothing but crunch by comparison, with 23 and 17 fps average results respectively. Still, Horizon Zero Dawn reveals a massive performance jump over its iGPU rivals, with the B390 managing to stay 28 frames ahead over its Strix Point rival, and a massive 45 frames ahead of its elder sibling.

I was pretty impressed back in Vegas, but now? I'm downright stoked

However, at this point I'm sure you've noticed the RTX 4050 gaming laptop lurking at the bottom of my charts, consistently making all of our iGPUs look a little silly.

Now, before we go crying in our respective soups, it's worth mentioning that the Acer Nitro V 15 results were recorded at a 75 W TGP, 15 watts higher than Intel's test figures—so looking at them in direct comparison is perhaps a little unfair given the much-lower wattage the B390 has to play with.

My Panther Lake testing shows a 61 W peak for the entire chip package, CPU cores and all, so there's a whole lot less juice for the little iGPU to feed on.

That being said, I've included it as an example of what sort of gaming performance you can expect from a budget gaming laptop at similar settings—and it turns out, it's usually quite a bit more than the top-end Intel Core Ultra Series 3 iGPU can provide on its own.

Intel's "similar performance to [an] Nvidia 4050 laptop" claims are also based on a different set of benches (with different settings) over a much wider suite of games, so I'll give the benefit of the doubt here in regards to its own figures. Still, when it comes to our specific testing suite, it's clear that a relatively low-wattage RTX 4050 (its full TGP can be up to 115 W) is still capable of throwing even the fastest iGPUs in the mud in many scenarios.

However, the Nvidia GPU doesn't have it all its own way, as evidenced by the Metro Exodus: Enhanced results. The little Arc manages to beat not just its iGPU competition, but even the RTX 4050, here by six frames on average. And while that isn't a massive performance gain, it's notable as the only example in my 1080p gaming benchmarks where the B390 pulls ahead of its discrete competition.

With Quality upscaling enabled, the Arc B390 delivers a very respectable 57 fps in BM:W, whereas its competition lags behind around the 30-33 fps mark. Again, that's the difference between pretty smooth, and pretty crunchy. Or what I'd call good gaming performance, rather than acceptable.

Intel Arc B390 1080p upscaled gaming benchmarks Upscaling set to Quality Cyberpunk 2077 (Medium) Black Myth Wukong (Medium) F1 24 (Medium) Horizon Zero Dawn (Original) Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Intel Arc B390 (Asus Zenbook Duo) 92 60 Radeon 890M (Asus Zephyrus G16) 53 45 Intel Arc 140V (Asus Zenbook S 14) 40 33 RTX 4050 Mobile (75 W, Acer Nitro V 15) 110 63 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 Cyberpunk 2077 (Medium) Data Product Value Intel Arc B390 (Asus Zenbook Duo) 92 Avg FPS, 60 1% Low FPS Radeon 890M (Asus Zephyrus G16) 53 Avg FPS, 45 1% Low FPS Intel Arc 140V (Asus Zenbook S 14) 40 Avg FPS, 33 1% Low FPS RTX 4050 Mobile (75 W, Acer Nitro V 15) 110 Avg FPS, 63 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Intel Arc B390 (Asus Zenbook Duo) 57 43 Radeon 890M (Asus Zephyrus G16) 36 29 Intel Arc 140V (Asus Zenbook S 14) 30 23 RTX 4050 Mobile (75 W, Acer Nitro V 15) 81 63 0 25 50 75 100 Black Myth Wukong (Medium) Data Product Value Intel Arc B390 (Asus Zenbook Duo) 57 Avg FPS, 43 1% Low FPS Radeon 890M (Asus Zephyrus G16) 36 Avg FPS, 29 1% Low FPS Intel Arc 140V (Asus Zenbook S 14) 30 Avg FPS, 23 1% Low FPS RTX 4050 Mobile (75 W, Acer Nitro V 15) 81 Avg FPS, 63 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Intel Arc B390 (Asus Zenbook Duo) 141 126 Radeon 890M (Asus Zephyrus G16) 80 65 RTX 4050 Mobile (75 W, Acer Nitro V 15) 150 85 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 F1 24 (Medium) Data Product Value Intel Arc B390 (Asus Zenbook Duo) 141 Avg FPS, 126 1% Low FPS Radeon 890M (Asus Zephyrus G16) 80 Avg FPS, 65 1% Low FPS Intel Arc 140V (Asus Zenbook S 14) N/A RTX 4050 Mobile (75 W, Acer Nitro V 15) 150 Avg FPS, 85 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Intel Arc B390 (Asus Zenbook Duo) 94 67 Radeon 890M (Asus Zephyrus G16) 77 12 Intel Arc 140V (Asus Zenbook S 14) 37 20 RTX 4050 Mobile (75 W, Acer Nitro V 15) 116 83 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 Horizon Zero Dawn (Original) Data Product Value Intel Arc B390 (Asus Zenbook Duo) 94 Avg FPS, 67 1% Low FPS Radeon 890M (Asus Zephyrus G16) 77 Avg FPS, 12 1% Low FPS Intel Arc 140V (Asus Zenbook S 14) 37 Avg FPS, 20 1% Low FPS RTX 4050 Mobile (75 W, Acer Nitro V 15) 116 Avg FPS, 83 1% Low FPS

Cyberpunk 2077 leaps to a 92 fps average, which is a pretty phenomenal result for a dGPU-less machine—although here comes the RTX 4050 to spoil the party with a 110 fps result. It's worth mentioning, though, that there's only a three fps difference in minimum frames between the two, so in terms of real-world gameplay, you'd likely struggle to tell the difference.

Another noticeable discrepancy lies in Horizon Zero Dawn, where the budget, previous generation Nvidia mobile GPU puts out a remarkably good 116 fps average. The Arc B390 still puts in an impressive showing of 94 fps, beating the 77 fps and 37 fps averages of the Radeon 890M and Arc 140V with headroom to spare, but it's still indicative of a substantial performance difference no matter which way you look at it.

(Image credit: Future)

Horizon Zero Dawn has a vast draw distance, and its performance has a tendency to hinge on reading and writing lots of pixel information, so I'd wager that what we're seeing here (and in some of my other results) is a memory bandwidth limitation for the iGPUs in comparison to the RTX 4050 Mobile.

The Intel chip, for example, is sharing LPDDR5X with the rest of the system, whereas the Nvidia chip has its own 192 GB/s GDDR6 to play with over a 96-bit bus.

That's a relatively narrow data highway for a GPU, but it's still got a significant amount more memory bandwidth to play with than any current integrated chip, including the Arc B390, which theoretically tops out at 74 GB/s. Still, a 94 fps average result in a still-fantastic-looking game in 2026? Yep, I'd say the B390 has done very well here.

Intel Arc B390 synthetic benchmarks GPU index score 3DMark Time Spy Intel Arc B390 (Asus Zenbook Duo) 7192 Radeon 890M (Asus Zephyrus G16) 3674 Intel Arc 140V (Asus Zenbook S 14) 3744 RTX 4050 Mobile (75 W, Acer Nitro V 15) 8277 0 2,500 5,000 7,500 10,000 GPU index 3DMark Time Spy Data Product Value Intel Arc B390 (Asus Zenbook Duo) 7192 Radeon 890M (Asus Zephyrus G16) 3674 Intel Arc 140V (Asus Zenbook S 14) 3744 RTX 4050 Mobile (75 W, Acer Nitro V 15) 8277

And then there's 3DMark Time Spy. I was expecting a pretty high GPU score for the Intel chip, but I'll admit I had to double check the reviewers guide to make sure I hadn't screwed something up. A 7192 GPU index result is pretty darn fantastic, and casts a very long shadow over both the AMD and the previous-gen Intel iGPU. It's not that far behind the RTX 4050 mobile, either, even with its considerable wattage advantage.

Now, the cynic in me (and I have to admit, I'm mostly cynic) would say that we've seen previous Intel chips perform surprisingly well in 3DMark benchmarks before. Intel's various architectures seem to respond well to the challenge UL's benchmarks put in front of them, so I wouldn't necessarily take those numbers as a singular indication of performance overall. Still, it's an impressive figure, and one that Intel can wear with pride.