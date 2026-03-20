Amazon US sold nearly half the number of CPUs it did this time last year

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That's the memory crisis for you…

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor
(Image credit: Future)

It looks like Amazon US is struggling to sell CPUs, as sales this February fall far under this same time last year. With 25,700 unit sales last month, that's a decline of 23,400 units.

This is according to market analyst and creator TechEpiphany, who rounds up sales every month (via 3DCenter). According to their figures, AMD account for 23,000 units sold in February, and Intel account for 2,700 units sold. The two most popular CPUs, around 4,000 sales each, are the AMD Ryzen 5 5500 and the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D. In February 2025, the most popular CPU by far was the Ryzen 7 9800X3D with over 6,000 sales at an average of $510.

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Amazon Sales over the last year and a half

Month

Estimated sales

February, 2026

25,700

January, 2026

26,100

December, 2025

44,000

November, 2025

72,650

October, 2025

63,000

July, 2025

77,600

June, 2025

118,929

April, 2025

62,700

March, 2025

39,100

February, 2025

59,100

January, 2025

63,840

December, 2024

82,400

However, there's one AI-based elephant in the room.

The memory crisis has sent the price of memory skyrocketing, but it's also caused stock insecurity around storage and even GPUs. If I were thinking about upgrading or building a new PC right now, I'd likely hang on as long as I could, in the hopes that I could get a much bigger rig for much cheaper in the future.

Adding to this, motherboard sales are also down 50%, once again suggesting the memory crisis is having a major knock-on effect for PC builders and home upgrades. A new CPU can only be so beneficial to a rig if builders can't afford the memory or GPU upgrade to pair with it.

Various steps to building a gaming PC, including installing a liquid cooler.

(Image credit: Future)

Micron recently revealed that demand for memory is "significantly in excess of our available supply for the foreseeable future", and many of its plans to address this won't come to fruition until 2027 or even 2028. SK Hynix has suggested the wafer shortage will last until 2030, too, once again suggesting the end of the memory crisis isn't in sight yet.

I doubt a shiny new launch from the likes of AMD or Intel could convince people to make people upgrade at the volume they did last year, especially when that rig could need a shiny new SSD or a bit of memory alongside it. Intel has launched its Arrow Lake "Plus" desktop chips, and that may help its market share relative to AMD, but I doubt it will be moving that dial too much.

AMD Ryzen 9 9800X3D processor
Best CPU for gaming 2026

1. Best overall:
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

2. Best budget:
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

3. Best mid-range:
AMD Ryzen 7 9700X

4. Best high-end:
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D

5. Best AM4 upgrade:
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D

6. Best CPU graphics:
AMD Ryzen 7 8700G


👉Check out our full CPU guide👈

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James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

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