Intel Nova Lake CPUs on track for late 2026 as exec downplays shuffling capacity to meet datacenter demand: 'We have important customers in both datacenter and client and that needs to be our priority'

Intel Core i5 14600K on a blue box with Intel logo on it.
(Image credit: Future)

Nova Lake, the next-generation of Core processor, is set to launch at the end of the year. That's no surprise, but with the ongoing memory crisis making upgrading your processor and motherboard a very expensive ordeal, we had worried for both Intel and AMD's forthcoming generations.

In Intel's Q4 earnings call, the company's CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, confirmed the upcoming release window for Nova Lake:

Though Intel will have to produce a very strong chip to both catch up to AMD's dominant X3D lineup and convince people to ditch their existing setups in favour of an Intel socket. Traditionally, Intel has not supported its sockets for very long—case and point, the LGA1851 socket for Arrow Lake is likely going to be dead and gone by Nova Lake.

A photo of an Intel 18A wafer, full of Panther Lake compute tiles, with a stylized image of a complete PTL chip in the background.

(Image credit: Future)

So, that's more of a push for high-end Intel chips in client. Whether this affects Nova Lake is undetermined, however, it would have likely only ever been the high-performance K-series chips that launched at the end of this year anyways. That's the pattern throughout recent Intel history: K-series first, rest follow.

This plan of attack might go some ways to explaining why Intel has not announced a refresh of Arrow Lake yet. Certainly on the cards at points, according to rumours and benchmarks, if large volumes of chips aren't possible or necessary, and the high-end isn't going to sell due to performance concerns, perhaps the best course of action is to start fresh with Nova Lake later in the year instead.

There's a chance we'll see Arrow Lake relaunched and refreshed in the next few months, if only to please Intel's partners with new chips. Though I doubt there'll be much of interest for gamers until Nova Lake turns up. And even that may be a tough sell.

In the meantime, Panther Lake is shaping up very nicely for thin-and-light laptops, and perhaps a handheld too. So Intel has got some of its mojo back. Though it didn't arrive early enough to save Intel from a dip in revenue over Q4—$13.7 billion, down 4% year-on-year.

