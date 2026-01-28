AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D processor
87

AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D review

A factory overclocked golden sample for a modest premium.

Reviews
By published
(Image: © Future)

Our Verdict

The Ryzen 7 9850X3D is still as great a gaming processor as its 9800X3D forebear. That's to be expected given they are identical bar the 5.6 GHz boost clock. But while that doesn't deliver much beyond 2% higher performance you're paying in terms of a 40%+ power draw in games.

For

  • Still a stellar gaming chip
  • No 3D V-Cache compromise
  • Little price premium

Against

  • Runs a little hotter
  • Runs a lot thirstier
  • Doesn't deliver much over the 9800X3D

PC Gamer's got your back Our experienced team dedicates many hours to every review, to really get to the heart of what matters most to you. Find out more about how we evaluate games and hardware.

Nostalgia is a potent thing in the technology world right now. And I say that as someone with a brand new Commodore 64—a faithful replica of my very first computer—sat beside my desk. AMD is smart enough to understand this, to understand the way the cosy old days tug at the heart strings of PC gamers, especially in a difficult time where the past we yearn for is fully rose-tinted.

So we shouldn't be surprised to see the red team taking us back a decade with its thoroughly nostalgic new CPU, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D. It's taking us back to a different time when one processor company was so dominant it could stand to release barely iterative versions of its top processors because it had precisely zero true competition.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

AMD Ryzen 7 9700X

Cores

8

8

8

Threads

16

16

16

Base clock speed (GHz)

4.7

4.7

3.8

Boost clock speed (GHz)

5.6

5.2

5.5

Base power (W)

120

120

65

Peak Power (W)

162

162

88

L3 cache

96 MB

96 MB

32 MB

MSRP ($)

499

479

359

Buy if...

You want the absolute fastest gaming CPU around: It is marginally faster than the 9800X3D and often the 9950X3D, too.

You want theoretically the most reliable 3D V-Cache chip: by virtue of its bin-sorting for the most robust chips for overclocking, the 9850X3D should be the most reliable version.

Don't buy if...

You care about power draw: the extra thermal load isn't too much of a concern unless your cooler gets shouty, but the 43% higher gaming power draw is not a good look.

The 9800X3D remains in plentiful supply: it may not be a huge price premium, but with costs how they are today, every penny counts.

Thankfully, it's still one of the best gaming CPUs you will ever slap into your gaming PC, precisely because AMD hasn't tweaked the formula for the sake of it. The 9850X3D is sporting every feature that has made the 9800X3D our top processor pick since it launched. It's still using the Zen 5 architecture, is manufactured on the same 4nm TSMC process, and most importantly is using the second-gen version of AMD's transformative 3D V-Cache technology.

The current way it approaches the layering of an extra dollop of speedy L3 cache into its processor designs is what has allowed AMD to release a version of arguably its best ever gaming CPU with a seriously high clock speed out of the box. The original method, which honestly felt like a bit of a proof-of-concept approach rather than a considered design, dumped the extra L3 cache directly on top of the chip's core complex die (CCD). This was relatively simple to implement, but restricted how much heat it could stand sitting in between the CPU cores and the cooler.

This means first-gen 3D V-Cache chips are clocked far lower than their extra cache-less counterparts and are also restricted when it comes to overclocking by the end user. The second generation design, however, literally flips that around and has the L3 cache layer sitting underneath the CCD.

This means the hot little CPU cores get the same level of access to the PC's cooling array as standard processors, and now we can have both higher clock speeds and overclocking fun times.

For the uninitiated, the benefits of the extra chunk of L3 cache are most keenly felt in gaming terms, where massively increasing the cache—here, tripling the amount over a similarly eight-core Ryzen 7 9700X—means the CPU has to go dipping into the slow world of system memory far less often, which increases performance in processor-heavy games.

You only have to look at the relative Baldur's Gate 3 and Homeworld 3 performance between the 9850X3D, the 9700X, and the top Intel chip of today, the Core Ultra 9 285K to see what a difference 3D V-Cache can make. It's also become useful in the datacentre world, where fluid dynamics and other simulations hugely benefit from extra cache memory—that's why you'll see EPYC chips rocking 3D V-Cache, too.

Image 1 of 3
AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D processor
(Image credit: Future)

This is all why an AMD 3D V-Cache CPU has been our pick as the best gaming chip for many years now.

But if you were hoping the combination of that extra on-die memory and a clock speed increase would amount to even higher gaming performance then prepare to be underwhelmed.

When I first tested the 9800X3D back in the twilight days of 2024, I squeezed a 5.58 GHz stable overclock out of our review sample without much trouble or fancy cooling, and that actually delivered consistently higher clock speeds than the 9850X3D does in games. And still the frame rate needle barely moved in terms of relative performance between stock and overclocked performance.

High-end gaming performance

Nvidia RTX 5090

CPU index score
Overall index score
AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D
15607
36624
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
15997
36925
010,00020,00030,00040,000
3DMark Time Spy Data
ProductValue
AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D 15607 CPU index score, 36624 Overall index score
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 15997 CPU index score, 36925 Overall index score

It's the same case here where, if you're very lucky and pick out some games that really respond to 3D V-Cache—and you're rocking a system with a high-end graphics card inside it—you might be able to see something in the region of a 2.5% frame rate increase. I tested the 9800X3D against the new 9850X3D using the RTX 5090 big boi just to take all possible GPU load out of the equation, and that's literally as good as it gets.

If you're sporting a more middle-of-the-road GPU, however, then the results are far more mixed, and interestingly not consistently in favour of the higher-clocked chip, either. Our standard CPU testing has historically used an RTX 4070, which is fast enough to mostly deal with 1080p gaming happily, while still being a pretty standard card.

Gaming performance

Nvidia RTX 4070

CPU index score
Overall index score
AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D
16029
17054
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
16116
17052
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D (@ 5.58 GHz)
11231
16041
AMD Ryzen 7 9700X
13239
16437
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
17099
17084
Intel Core Ultra 9 285K
17668
17338
05,00010,00015,00020,000
3DMark Time Spy Data
ProductValue
AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D 16029 CPU index score, 17054 Overall index score
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 16116 CPU index score, 17052 Overall index score
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D (@ 5.58 GHz) 11231 CPU index score, 16041 Overall index score
AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 13239 CPU index score, 16437 Overall index score
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 17099 CPU index score, 17084 Overall index score
Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 17668 CPU index score, 17338 Overall index score