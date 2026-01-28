The Ryzen 7 9850X3D is still as great a gaming processor as its 9800X3D forebear. That's to be expected given they are identical bar the 5.6 GHz boost clock. But while that doesn't deliver much beyond 2% higher performance you're paying in terms of a 40%+ power draw in games.

Nostalgia is a potent thing in the technology world right now. And I say that as someone with a brand new Commodore 64—a faithful replica of my very first computer—sat beside my desk. AMD is smart enough to understand this, to understand the way the cosy old days tug at the heart strings of PC gamers, especially in a difficult time where the past we yearn for is fully rose-tinted.

So we shouldn't be surprised to see the red team taking us back a decade with its thoroughly nostalgic new CPU, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D. It's taking us back to a different time when one processor company was so dominant it could stand to release barely iterative versions of its top processors because it had precisely zero true competition.

Welcome to AMD's very own Skylake era, an era where Intel's gaming processors are so far off the pace AMD can replace the best gaming CPU over a year down the line with a new chip and not actually make any changes beyond a clock speed tweak. Yes, we've waited 15 months for an upgrade to the old Ryzen 7 9800X3D and all we get is a 400 MHz overclock.

In fairness, AMD is only looking to charge you a $20 premium over the original MSRP of the chip that it's ostensibly replacing, in return for what is effectively a bin-sorted, factory-overclocked CPU. In terms of buying a golden sample, that premium really isn't bad. But we know from experience jamming that sort of overclock into your cache-heavy processor isn't going to yield much in the way of tangible performance improvements.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D AMD Ryzen 7 9700X Cores 8 8 8 Threads 16 16 16 Base clock speed (GHz) 4.7 4.7 3.8 Boost clock speed (GHz) 5.6 5.2 5.5 Base power (W) 120 120 65 Peak Power (W) 162 162 88 L3 cache 96 MB 96 MB 32 MB MSRP ($) 499 479 359

Buy if... ✅ You want the absolute fastest gaming CPU around: It is marginally faster than the 9800X3D and often the 9950X3D, too.



✅ You want theoretically the most reliable 3D V-Cache chip: by virtue of its bin-sorting for the most robust chips for overclocking, the 9850X3D should be the most reliable version.

Don't buy if... ❌ You care about power draw: the extra thermal load isn't too much of a concern unless your cooler gets shouty, but the 43% higher gaming power draw is not a good look.



❌ The 9800X3D remains in plentiful supply: it may not be a huge price premium, but with costs how they are today, every penny counts.

Thankfully, it's still one of the best gaming CPUs you will ever slap into your gaming PC, precisely because AMD hasn't tweaked the formula for the sake of it. The 9850X3D is sporting every feature that has made the 9800X3D our top processor pick since it launched. It's still using the Zen 5 architecture, is manufactured on the same 4nm TSMC process, and most importantly is using the second-gen version of AMD's transformative 3D V-Cache technology.

The current way it approaches the layering of an extra dollop of speedy L3 cache into its processor designs is what has allowed AMD to release a version of arguably its best ever gaming CPU with a seriously high clock speed out of the box. The original method, which honestly felt like a bit of a proof-of-concept approach rather than a considered design, dumped the extra L3 cache directly on top of the chip's core complex die (CCD). This was relatively simple to implement, but restricted how much heat it could stand sitting in between the CPU cores and the cooler.

This means first-gen 3D V-Cache chips are clocked far lower than their extra cache-less counterparts and are also restricted when it comes to overclocking by the end user. The second generation design, however, literally flips that around and has the L3 cache layer sitting underneath the CCD.

This means the hot little CPU cores get the same level of access to the PC's cooling array as standard processors, and now we can have both higher clock speeds and overclocking fun times.

For the uninitiated, the benefits of the extra chunk of L3 cache are most keenly felt in gaming terms, where massively increasing the cache—here, tripling the amount over a similarly eight-core Ryzen 7 9700X—means the CPU has to go dipping into the slow world of system memory far less often, which increases performance in processor-heavy games.

You only have to look at the relative Baldur's Gate 3 and Homeworld 3 performance between the 9850X3D, the 9700X, and the top Intel chip of today, the Core Ultra 9 285K to see what a difference 3D V-Cache can make. It's also become useful in the datacentre world, where fluid dynamics and other simulations hugely benefit from extra cache memory—that's why you'll see EPYC chips rocking 3D V-Cache, too.

This is all why an AMD 3D V-Cache CPU has been our pick as the best gaming chip for many years now.

But if you were hoping the combination of that extra on-die memory and a clock speed increase would amount to even higher gaming performance then prepare to be underwhelmed.

When I first tested the 9800X3D back in the twilight days of 2024, I squeezed a 5.58 GHz stable overclock out of our review sample without much trouble or fancy cooling, and that actually delivered consistently higher clock speeds than the 9850X3D does in games. And still the frame rate needle barely moved in terms of relative performance between stock and overclocked performance.

High-end gaming performance Nvidia RTX 5090 3DMark Time Spy Baldur's Gate 3 (1080p Ultra) Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p RT Ultra + DLSS Balanced) Homeworld 3 (1080p Epic) Metro Exodus Enhanced Ed. (1080p High) Total War: Warhammer 3 (1080p High) CPU index score Overall index score AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D 15607 36624 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 15997 36925 0 10,000 20,000 30,000 40,000 3DMark Time Spy Data Product Value AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D 15607 CPU index score, 36624 Overall index score AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 15997 CPU index score, 36925 Overall index score Avg FPS 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D 173 92 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 169 88 0 50 100 150 200 Baldur's Gate 3 (1080p Ultra) Data Product Value AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D 173 Avg FPS, 92 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 169 Avg FPS, 88 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D 173 101 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 165 94 0 50 100 150 200 Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p RT Ultra + DLSS Balanced) Data Product Value AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D 173 Avg FPS, 101 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 165 Avg FPS, 94 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D 147 69 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 142 66 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 Homeworld 3 (1080p Epic) Data Product Value AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D 147 Avg FPS, 69 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 142 Avg FPS, 66 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D 252 158 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 246 153 0 75 150 225 300 Metro Exodus Enhanced Ed. (1080p High) Data Product Value AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D 252 Avg FPS, 158 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 246 Avg FPS, 153 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D 379 274 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 376 256 0 100 200 300 400 Total War: Warhammer 3 (1080p High) Data Product Value AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D 379 Avg FPS, 274 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 376 Avg FPS, 256 1% Low FPS

It's the same case here where, if you're very lucky and pick out some games that really respond to 3D V-Cache—and you're rocking a system with a high-end graphics card inside it—you might be able to see something in the region of a 2.5% frame rate increase. I tested the 9800X3D against the new 9850X3D using the RTX 5090 big boi just to take all possible GPU load out of the equation, and that's literally as good as it gets.

If you're sporting a more middle-of-the-road GPU, however, then the results are far more mixed, and interestingly not consistently in favour of the higher-clocked chip, either. Our standard CPU testing has historically used an RTX 4070, which is fast enough to mostly deal with 1080p gaming happily, while still being a pretty standard card.