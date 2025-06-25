McLaren and Logitech G sign multi-year partnership deal to develop pro-quality racing sim hardware

The world of racing sims has grown so much in the past ten years. What was once a niche hobby only available to some of the wealthiest consumers, thanks to the cost and accessibility of sim hardware, is now a fairly commonplace gaming experience. We're even seeing tech and racing companies work together, bringing us neat collabs like the Moza Revulta wheel. Now Logitech and McLaren Racing have furthered their partnership to deliver even more racing sim hardware choices to the cause.

The brands have been in partnership since 2017 with the Logitech McLaren G Challenge. The event sees 200,000 competitors face off each year for their chance to win a trip to theFormula 1 Grand Prix, meet famous drivers, and the chance to visit the legendary McLaren Technology Centre.

Now the collaboration is set to expand beyond the competition, with Logitech and McLaren set to launch a lineup of racing sim accessories. Logitech are already the makers of our top pick of racing wheels, the Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel. This collaboration boasts the ability to grow on this already stellar hardware by inviting the McLaren team to lend their expertise to the development of future pieces of kit.

“Working closely with Logitech G, we’ve been able to blur the lines between virtual and real-world racing throughout our partnership, turning our fans into true racers since 2017,” said Nick Martin, Co-Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Racing. “We’re excited to take this collaboration to the next level, and we can’t wait to show you what new developments we have in store.”

So far there's only a broad list of what accessories and peripherals we can expect to see – "gaming wheels, pedals, racing seats, and headsets," reads the press release. I'd be hoping for a full set to keep everything themed, especially if the plan is to have it all done in the iconic orange, teal, and black McLaren livery. At bar minimum I'm hoping to see a wheel, pedal set, and shifter. Looking at Logitech's current lineup of pro racing gear, this set will likely cost upwards of $2,000 USD

If that's the plan, I'd rather the pair go the whole hog. A full seat setup could be great, especially if it's all themed with an authentic look and feel. This would deliver an experience closest to what an actual driver would use as everything would be positioned correctly, and if the boasts are true, feel as much like driving a real McLaren as possible.

Unfortunately, that's not something I'll probably ever know. Even if I get my hands on this kit, I haven't had the pleasure of driving a McLaren for comparison. Actually, there aren't too many people lucky enough to know what that actually feels like, and most of them work at McLaren, so how close this release comes to the real thing might be something we have to take their word for.