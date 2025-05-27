MOZA releases replica Essenza SCV12 wheel, giving us poors a chance at going hands on with a Lamborghini

Our favourite makers of affordable racing rig hardware are teaming up with one of the least affordable car manufacturers for a very slick looking wheel collab. The MOZA Racing x Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse SCV12 sim racing wheel debuted at the Dallas DreamHack convention this week, treating attendees to a first look at this piece of kit.

The wheel is the second collaboration between MOZA and Automobili Lamborghini, and is based off the track-only hypercar, the limited edition Lamborghini Essenza SCV12. The DreamHack setup paired the new wheel with the MOZA R16 Direct Drive Wheelbase and mBooster active pedals, to get the most realistic experience out of the collaboration.

We've been super impressed with MOZA's budget racing solutions, but this configuration is definitely using some of the brand's pricer tech,like the R16 Wheelbase starting at $639 USD at the moment thanks to sales. The R16 Direct Drive Wheelbase, is the second fanciest the brand currently offers and is currently 20% off. It features 16Nm of direct drive torque, as well as a 21-bit magnetic encoder.

This is supported by a high-performance slanted pole servo motor and the body is said to be made of aviation-grade aluminum. All of this hardware is combined with what MOZA calls the NexGen 4.0 force feedback algorithm, to deliver as realistic a sim experience as possible.

The mBooster active pedals are also no slouch. It comes in two different configurations but I'm guessing they went all out with the set with the $999 USD CRP2 throttle for this experience. Regardless, these pedals are packing dual 200KG load cell sensors with a 21-bit high-resolution magnetic encoder. They sport a high-torque density motor to power it all, and the G-force feedback. Plus, you can make customisations with the MOZA Pit House software to dial in your driving style.

This makes for a much pricier setup than the Moza R5 Bundle that impressed us with it's formidable nature despite budget price. That bundle is also 27% off at the moment, starting at $435.

The Revuelto replica sim racing wheel is touted as a faithful recreation of the steering wheel out of Lamborghini's V12 machine. So even though we're not expecting it to be as cheap as some of the gear we've enjoyed from MOZA, it's probably the most affordable way most of us will ever put our hands on the wheel of a Lambo.

There's no word on the cost of the wheel as it's not quite available for sale, yet. If you're mad keen to get your hands on this collab keep your eyes on the Moza website for the launch.