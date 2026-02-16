Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
I've spent the past week yapping on about the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike, the world's first proper analogue and rapid trigger gaming mouse. I've been loving my time with it and don't want to switch to another mouse any time soon, but one of the things I noted in my review—and which I've seen plenty of other people complaining about—is that you need to keep G Hub running for it to keep or switch between your settings. But it turns out this isn't true.
After lots of fiddling and Googling over the weekend, I discovered that you can actually save your settings to the Superstrike and have them persist after G Hub is closed. You can even set it up so you can switch between on-board profiles with button presses, changing your haptic feedback, actuation point, polling rate, DPI, and so on, without needing the app at all. Well, once you've used the app for initial setup, that is.
The caveat is that if you want to be able to switch between settings profiles, you'll have to give up one of your mouse buttons. And there are only five of them to begin with, so you don't have much to work with.
If you just want to save your current settings and use those, then you're all good on that front. You just have to go into G Hub > Devices > Pro X2 Superstrike > press the Settings cog > Onboard Mode > toggle it on > select the hamburger next to Slot 1 > Import G Hub Profile > select your in-app profile.
Now, the settings for that profile should persist whether your G Hub app is open or not. It even works when booting into a different OS—I tried it booting into Linux.
If you want to be able to switch between different settings, you can set up up to five on-board distinct settings profiles and switch between them without having the app open. Unfortunately, you'll have to sacrifice a button for this.
Doing so can be useful, though, because you can have one profile with a low polling rate to save battery, for use in general desktop tasks, and another set to a higher polling rate for when you're competitively gaming. Here's how to do it:
How to enable profile switching without G Hub
- Go to the Profile dropdown at the top-right > Manage Profile. Then, create any number of profiles you want, up to five. You can set up the profiles for any game or just for the Desktop; it doesn't matter, because you'll just be saving them to the mouse either way.
- For each profile, select the DPI, polling, and HITS settings you want.
- Here's the important bit: For each profile, go to the Assignments tab (ie, hotkeys) and replace one of your button's assignments with Onboard Profile Cycle. This is found under 'System.'
- Go to the Settings cog > Onboard Mode > toggle it on > select the hamburger next to Slot 1 > Import G Hub Profile > select your first in-app profile.
- Repeat for each of the following slots, as required, selecting your different in-app profiles.
- Now, you should be able to toggle between your on-board profiles using the button you selected in step 3.
Bonus: If you want to open up a whole new range of different buttons, you could assign G-Shift to your button from step 3. Then, you have a whole second layer of buttons to assign different things to. And you can set up the Onboard Profile Cycle to one of these buttons: for instance, holding M5 (G-Shift) and LMB to cycle between onboard profiles (see the video below).
Though I'd recommend leaving LMB as left-click because, as I discovered just half an hour ago, you risk getting locked into G-Shift when in the Assignments section, unable to left-click out of there.
You can tell which profile you're on even when G Hub isn't open because when you toggle, each profile gets its own dedicated colour, which flashes on the little mouse LED indicator whenever you toggle.
In my case, I sacrificed my M5 button (the forward button on the side of the mouse). This just means I now have to press 4 on the keyboard to select HE grenade rather than M5 in Counter-Strike 2, but it is a little annoying not having a Forward button on my mouse while browsing. I might just switch back to having G Hub running for this reason, but it's nice to know the on-board profiles are there as an option, should I need.
