No, AMD isn't abandoning Ryzen Z1 chip series: Lenovo says it's working with AMD on handheld gaming PC updates until 2029

Calming the rumour mill.

As much as I like the sound of bedtime gaming, I haven't yet committed to a handheld gaming PC of my own. Part of that is down to pricing, but a not insignificant part of it is also to do with the question of long-term hardware support.

Lenovo, for one, is saying it's in the handheld arena for the long haul. Specifically, the company said it planned to support its original AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme-based handheld, the Lenovo Legion Go, until at least 2029.

"Support for the Lenovo Legion Go (8.8”, 1) has not been discontinued," The company wrote in an official statement issued to PCWorld, "Lenovo is actively continuing to support the Legion Go (8.8”, 1) with necessary driver and BIOS updates and will continue to do so through October 2029. Lenovo is working in concert with AMD on driver update cadence, and new updates will be released once they have passed Lenovo’s rigorous review protocols."

