Gaming handhelds burst onto the scene a few years back, and every year since, there have been newer, more powerful products to choose from. But to think you always need the latest and greatest to enjoy PC gaming on the go would be a mistake. You absolutely don't. I've tested many handheld gaming PCs over the years, and most of my favorite picks right now are budget options, made even more affordable by Black Friday deals.

You'll still get a lot out of a more budget-friendly handheld. The best handheld PC games aren't triple-A titles, they're easygoing games that you can pick up and play with good controller support. That's why something like a Steam Deck, which was outdated and underpowered when it first launched in 2022, is still a valid pick in 2025.

Don't get me wrong. I've used high-end handhelds and had a good time with them. The power you can pack into a handheld device is pretty astounding these days. But the real value is around the $300–$500 mark, in my opinion. That's affordable enough that you're not just spending desktop PC sorta money but still reap the benefits of bringing your Steam library with you in your backpack.

You'll notice a lack of the ROG Xbox Ally in this list, despite what might appear at first to be a decent discount. The chip inside it is nothing more than a glorified Steam Deck APU attached to a screen that's surely too tough to handle. The ROG Xbox Ally X is better but still super expensive.

Then there are deals like this Legion Go S with 32 GB of RAM and a 4 TB SSD, but only a Z2 Go, for $950. What? No. The names attached to some of the chips used in handhelds sound like they're brand new, but they aren't (thanks, AMD), or they're just a weird mishmash of parts that don't make sense together. It's a minefield—I'll do my best to navigate it for you.

Handheld gaming PC deals

SteamOS Save $79.80 Steam Deck | 256 GB SSD: was $399 now $319.20 at store.steampowered.com Read more Read less ▼ Okay, the Steam Deck may have had an OLED refresh, and there are heaps of more powerful handhelds around, but the original version is still the archetype of what a mobile PC gaming device should be. It's just as powerful as the OLED model, so all those Steam Deck-compatible games should run well. It's the OG PC gaming handheld, and it still demands respect, although this particular version does have quite a small SSD. Replacing it later with a larger unit is no great hassle, however. Key specs: 256 GB SSD | SteamOS

SteamOS Save $200 Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS | Ryzen Z2 Go: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ The chip in this handheld is a little newer than the Steam Deck's and a little more powerful, too. It's not quite on par with the Z2 Extreme or even the older Z1 Extreme chip—you can thank AMD's marketing department for that one—but with this sorta discount means it's not too expensive versus a higher capacity Steam Deck. The 120 Hz at 1080p might be a push, but you can absolutely get some good gaming done on the go here, and with SteamOS to lighten the load. Key specs: Ryzen Z2 Go | 8-inch screen | 16 GB RAM | 512 GB SSD Price check: Amazon $579.99 (Windows version)

Accessory deals

ROG Ally X Save $6 JSAUX ModCase: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ With a plastic shell and a grippy rear (hello), this is a case with not a huge amount of bulk but plenty of protection. Key specs: Case, stand and strap included (we've used the strap, it's weird)

ROG Ally Save $6 JSAUX ModCase: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Much like the above, but for the first-generation ROG Ally handheld. The design is a little different, with a more traditional stand used on this one, but you get the same two-piece protection. Key specs: Case, stand and strap included (we've used the strap, it's weird)

Asus ROG Xbox Ally Save $1.60 Ninki Silicone Skin: was $19.98 now $18.38 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Ninki Silicone Skin is similar to the JSAUX recommended above, coming with its own kickstand and added grip. Though there's no front cover here, and don't get confused by the ridiculously similar naming, this is for the Asus + Microsoft collab, the ROG Xbox Ally. Key specs: Case and stand included (no front cover)

Lenovo Legion Go 2 Save $1.60 Ninki Silicone Skin: was $19.99 now $18.39 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ More or less the same as above, except tailor-made to fit the Legion Go 2, Lenovo's latest little handheld. Key specs: Case and stand included (no front cover)

Legion Go S Save $6 JSAUX Legion Go S Screen Protector: was $15.99 now $9.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The saving is really a little smaller than this, as these screen protectors usually go for around $13, but they're still the cheapest they've been in a while right now. Key specs: Glass | Install frame | Matte finish