I take my game library with me when I travel and there's no reason to miss out with these Black Friday handheld gaming PC deals
You don't need to spend lots to play your PC games on the go.
- Steam Deck LCD - 256 GB | $319 @ Steam
- Legion Go S - Ryzen Z2 Go, 512 GB | $450 @ Best Buy
- Legion Go S - Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 512 GB | $650 @ Best Buy
Gaming handhelds burst onto the scene a few years back, and every year since, there have been newer, more powerful products to choose from. But to think you always need the latest and greatest to enjoy PC gaming on the go would be a mistake. You absolutely don't. I've tested many handheld gaming PCs over the years, and most of my favorite picks right now are budget options, made even more affordable by Black Friday deals.
You'll still get a lot out of a more budget-friendly handheld. The best handheld PC games aren't triple-A titles, they're easygoing games that you can pick up and play with good controller support. That's why something like a Steam Deck, which was outdated and underpowered when it first launched in 2022, is still a valid pick in 2025.
- We're curating all the Black Friday PC gaming deals right here
Don't get me wrong. I've used high-end handhelds and had a good time with them. The power you can pack into a handheld device is pretty astounding these days. But the real value is around the $300–$500 mark, in my opinion. That's affordable enough that you're not just spending desktop PC sorta money but still reap the benefits of bringing your Steam library with you in your backpack.
You'll notice a lack of the ROG Xbox Ally in this list, despite what might appear at first to be a decent discount. The chip inside it is nothing more than a glorified Steam Deck APU attached to a screen that's surely too tough to handle. The ROG Xbox Ally X is better but still super expensive.
Then there are deals like this Legion Go S with 32 GB of RAM and a 4 TB SSD, but only a Z2 Go, for $950. What? No. The names attached to some of the chips used in handhelds sound like they're brand new, but they aren't (thanks, AMD), or they're just a weird mishmash of parts that don't make sense together. It's a minefield—I'll do my best to navigate it for you.
Handheld gaming PC deals
Okay, the Steam Deck may have had an OLED refresh, and there are heaps of more powerful handhelds around, but the original version is still the archetype of what a mobile PC gaming device should be. It's just as powerful as the OLED model, so all those Steam Deck-compatible games should run well. It's the OG PC gaming handheld, and it still demands respect, although this particular version does have quite a small SSD. Replacing it later with a larger unit is no great hassle, however.
Key specs: 256 GB SSD | SteamOS
The chip in this handheld is a little newer than the Steam Deck's and a little more powerful, too. It's not quite on par with the Z2 Extreme or even the older Z1 Extreme chip—you can thank AMD's marketing department for that one—but with this sorta discount means it's not too expensive versus a higher capacity Steam Deck. The 120 Hz at 1080p might be a push, but you can absolutely get some good gaming done on the go here, and with SteamOS to lighten the load.
Key specs: Ryzen Z2 Go | 8-inch screen | 16 GB RAM | 512 GB SSD
Price check: Amazon $579.99 (Windows version)
Our best gaming handheld pick has received a seriously tempting discount, and it's an excellent machine. The lightweight Steam OS integration in combination with its Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU means it's surprisingly powerful, all while being extremely comfortable to use and remarkably well-equipped. While you can find the Z2 Go version for cheaper, this is the one you want. The Windows version is also on sale, but it costs more, and we prefer SteamOS.
Key specs: Ryzen Z1 Extreme | 8-inch screen | 32 GB RAM | 1 TB SSD
Price check: Lenovo $649.99 | Best Buy $779.99 (Windows version)
Accessory deals
Crucial's performance claims are very much peak values, and the real-world numbers are generally lower (as we found when we reviewed the 2 TB version), but at this price, it's a great way to boost your Steam Deck's storage and get a handy speed bump. There are cheaper 2230-size SSDs to be found, but they're not as fast as this one.
Key specs: NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,100 MB/s read | 6,000 MB/s write
Price check: Newegg $93.99
With a plastic shell and a grippy rear (hello), this is a case with not a huge amount of bulk but plenty of protection.
Key specs: Case, stand and strap included (we've used the strap, it's weird)
Much like the above, but for the first-generation ROG Ally handheld. The design is a little different, with a more traditional stand used on this one, but you get the same two-piece protection.
Key specs: Case, stand and strap included (we've used the strap, it's weird)
The Ninki Silicone Skin is similar to the JSAUX recommended above, coming with its own kickstand and added grip. Though there's no front cover here, and don't get confused by the ridiculously similar naming, this is for the Asus + Microsoft collab, the ROG Xbox Ally.
Key specs: Case and stand included (no front cover)
More or less the same as above, except tailor-made to fit the Legion Go 2, Lenovo's latest little handheld.
Key specs: Case and stand included (no front cover)
The saving is really a little smaller than this, as these screen protectors usually go for around $13, but they're still the cheapest they've been in a while right now.
Key specs: Glass | Install frame | Matte finish
Here's a fun way to customize a Steam Deck. In fact, I've added a purple back plate to my own for a dash of Game Boy Advance aesthetic. The translucent finish offers a really sleek appearance with a chunky heatsink added on the rear. It's easy enough to do with all the tools included in the box.
Key specs: Works with Steam Deck LCD/OLED | Tools included | Looks cool as heck
