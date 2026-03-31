Earlier this month, Nvidia announced that RTX 50-series owners would soon be able to use an improved version of Multi Frame Generation (MFG) in games, one that could dynamically switch between modes, including a new 6x option. After our first glimpse of it at the CES show in January, we've now had a chance to test it all out ourselves.

As a very quick recap, DLSS MFG works by having the graphics card render two frames normally, but keeping them both in VRAM. Then, through the power of AI, the GPU interpolates at least one frame that effectively slots in between the two (giving you 2x frame gen mode). Once that's been generated, all three frames get displayed in sequence, and the whole process repeats itself in the background.

The multi part in MFG refers to the fact that the generative stage can generate two frames (3x mode), three frames (4x mode), and with this latest update, five frames for 6x mode. Before you ask, no, there isn't an option to force a 5x override mode, even though Nvidia's MFG supports it.

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Anyway, alongside the fixed override options is a new setting that lets DLSS MFG figure out what mode is best to use, based on your monitor's maximum refresh rate and the performance of the game—i.e. Dynamic Multi Frame Generation. For example, if you have a 240 Hz display, DLSS will switch between the various modes to keep the frame rate as close to 240 fps as possible.