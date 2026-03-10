DLSS 4.5 may have been with us since January of this year, but one of its most interesting features, Dynamic Multi Frame Generation, is finally coming to Nvidia app beta users on March 31.

The update boosts the top frame gen count for RTX 50-series GPUs to 6x, being made up of five AI generated frames to the one rendered traditionally by your graphics card. It also allows the upscaler to shift around the number of frames generated on the fly, hence the term "dynamic".

Give it a frame rate target to hit, and it'll swap around the number of generated frames depending on the demands of the scene—which should mean locked fps, high-frame rate gaming and a bridging of performance dips, designed to create a silky-smooth gaming experience.

That's the theory, anyway. That being said, I did get a chance to see Dynamic Multi Frame Generation in action at CES 2026, and came away pretty impressed with the transition between 2x, 4x, and 6x frame gen in The Outer Worlds 2.

I spent some time running backwards and forwards between two areas, one in a ship cockpit that hit its target frame rate at 2-4x Frame Generation, and a busier internal scene that needed 6x frame gen to keep up. I endeavoured to wiggle the mouse around and dance between the two areas in an attempt to trip up the switch between modes, but the transition was seamless as far as I could tell.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

As the feature will be found in beta versions of the Nvidia App, those RTX 50-series card owners who wish to try it out will need to enable the beta release via the Settings > About page come the end of March.

Over 200 games will be supported at launch, so it'll be interesting to see if that super-smooth switching experience translates across a whole swathe of different releases.

As for DLSS 4.5 itself, Nvidia has announced 20 more games with native integration. These included the upcoming 007: First Light, Control Resonant, and Tides of Annihilation, alongside a slew of existing games including Gray Zone Warfare, Where Winds Meet, and StarRupture.

So, the march of updates to Nvidia's upscaling, frame-inserting tech continues, although whether Dynamic Multi Frame Generation works as well in practice as it did in the demos remains to be seen. Whether the input latency jumps around considerably between the different modes is also something we'll also have to test for ourselves.

However, Nvidia claimed a PC latency of 53 ms in path-traced Black Myth Wukong running at 6x frame gen, 4K, 246 fps earlier this year, which seems pretty acceptable at top whack.

And given the improved visuals of Nvidia's 2nd gen transformer models, hopefully some of MFG's earlier visual quirks when turned up to the guns will now be put to bed. It won't be long until we find out, at the very least.