New Intel Battlemage graphics cards spotted but they may not be the cut-price RTX 4070 killers we're all desperate for

As many as three potentially new Intel Arc graphics cards based on the latest Battlemage tech have been spotted in the latest official Intel Linux patch. But are they the cheapo RTX 4070 killers we're all gagging for? Now that's the question.

X user Tomasz Gawroński (via ye olde Videocardz) spotted a trio of purportedly new E21x device IDs to supplement existing E20x Battlemage IDs associated with the Arc B570 and B580 cards. It's speculated these new cards could be based on a different GPU die altogether.

Intel added 3 new battlemage IDNew battlemage gpu incoming ? pic.twitter.com/dLNfGHQgIdJanuary 28, 2025

The Intel Arc B570 and B580 use the G21 die. However, a larger, more powerful G31 Battlemage die has been rumoured for what seems like eons. In this scenario, the new IDs could cover off B750 and B770 cards based on the G31, and maybe a low-end B380 board.

The rumoured G31 chip is said to have 32 execution units or EUs. That compares with the 20 EUs of the B580. In other words, a graphics card based on G31 would be in the order of 50% more powerful than the B580.

If you're generous about scaling and driver quality, that could put it well into RTX 4070 territory. Indeed, given the modest on-paper improvements promised by Nvidia for the 5070, that could put a G31-based Intel Arc card into direct competition with the RTX 5070. Wouldn't that be nice?

It certainly would if the G31 GPU exists, if Intel has got its drivers working and if it prices the thing right. Those are, of course, quite a lot of stars to align.

It's also worth noting that some as yet unlaunched Arc cards, based on the existing G21 chip, but packing 24GB of memory in a clamshell arrangement, have also been spotted in shipping manifests. So, it's quite possible those Linux device IDs refer to, for instance, a pair of new G21-based Intel Arc Pro cards, plus maybe that low-end B380 board.

In other words, there's no current reason in particular to think the new device IDs are particularly likely to indicate something G31-based and super exciting. It's absolutely what we're hoping for, but there's no firm indication either way. Fingers crossed.