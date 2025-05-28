AMD's exciting new mainstream RX 9060 XT GPU spotted in online benchmarks as June 5 launch day fast approaches

Will AMD's new Radeon RX 9060 XT be a saviour for gamers on a modest budget? That's the hope as the new GPU's June 5 launch day approaches. Of course, with the card so close to availability, you might expect a few leaks. And sure enough an RX 9060 XT has popped up in Geekbench, as spotted by X user Benchleaks (the clue is in the name!).

Geekbench obviously isn't our favourite metric for a GPU. An actual game would be far better. A benchmark that uses something like a 3D game engine would be next best. But Geekbench is what we have, so what does it tell us?

[GB6 GPU] Unknown GPUCPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D (8C 8T)CPUID: B40F40 (AuthenticAMD)GPU: Radeon RX 9060 XTAPI: VulkanScore: 124251PCI-ID: 1002:7590https://t.co/9XAPf5D9VTMay 28, 2025

Well, the RX 9060 XT notches up 109,315 points in OpenCL. For context, the official Geekbench results list puts an Nvidia RTX 5060 at over 120,000 points and the last-gen RX 6600 XT at a little over 80,000 points.

In the Vulkan test, the 9060 XT notches up 124,251 points. That's more competitive with the RTX 5060, which is listed at a little under 120,000 points.

Of course, AMD is claiming the RX 9060 XT is actually faster than the RTX 5060 Ti, let alone the plain RTX 5060. So, these Geekbench numbers look a little low in that context.

It's worth noting that these are not official results. They're not definitely representing a final retail RX 9060 XT or really any 9060 XT at all. Likewise, whatever drivers were being used likely aren't final.

In a way, the RX 9060 XT isn't much of a mystery in any case. It's exactly half an RX 9070 XT in terms of the hardware, including GPU cores, memory bus width, the works. However, with a boost clock of around 3.1 GHz, the RX 9060 XT runs slightly faster than the RX 9070 XT, which tops out at 2.97 GHz, officially.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, the big appeal with the RX 9060 XT is price. The base 8 GB model is MSRP'ed at $299, with the 16 GB listed at $349. That's in line with the RTX 5060, which is also $299 and very attractive compared to the 16 GB version of the RTX 5060 Ti, which is listed at $429.

Of course, these are all MSRPs and real-world prices can vary. A lot! As with all GPUs these days, the appeal of the RX 9060 XT will likely hinge on retail pricing, the realities of which we'll know in just over a week. Watch this space.