AMD announces the long-awaited RX 9060 XT starting at $299, says it's 6% faster than the RTX 5060 Ti at 1440p in 40 games

AMD has taken the wraps off the RX 9060 XT at Computex 2025. Some of the technical info is still a little thin on the ground—but we've now got some benchmark numbers, pricing, and a clearer idea of what to expect from the new card versus the RTX 5060 Ti, at least.

Featuring 32 RDNA 4 Compute Units, 32 RT Accelerators, 64 AI Accelerators, and a 3.13 GHz boost clock, the RX 9060 XT looks, as our Nick aptly put it when summarising the earlier leaks, a bit like an RX 9070 XT chopped in two.

Pricing has been confirmed starting at $299 for the 8 GB model, and $349 for the 16 GB version.

(Image credit: AMD)

Many will be hoping that it does for the RTX 5060 Ti what the RX 9070 XT did for the RTX 5070 Ti—give it a darn good run for its money, and even the odd thrashing.

Here are AMD's figures for the RX 9060 XT versus the RTX 5060 Ti at 1440p. Of course, these are not our independent benchmarks, but it looks like a promising start, at least. 6% faster, for cheaper? That'd be grand. Hot off the presses, this one:

(Image credit: AMD)

It looks fairly power efficient, too, with a 150-182 W TGP in comparison to the RTX 5060 Ti's similarly power-sipping 180 W max figure.

Being an RX 9000-series card, buyers will also be able to take advantage of FSR 4 to boost frame rates—although it won't have the Multi Frame Generation advantage the new RTX 50-series cards lean on for surprising AI-enhanced frame rate figures. However, AMD has also announced an FSR 4 update, codenamed "Redstone", that might even the odds somewhat. We'll have to wait and see when it releases in the second half of this year.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While the RTX 5060 Ti has an MSRP of $379 for the 8 GB model and $429 for the 16 GB variant, the latter is often found for much more, and availability still seems to be somewhat patchy.

Starting at $299 for the 8 GB version, the little RX 9060 XT might be able to pull off AMD's party trick once more and significantly undercut the RTX 5060 Ti if stocks are plentiful and that pricing holds out in reality.

That's a big set of ifs, buts, and maybes, though. Still, it's a bit of a cutie with that little twin-fan reference design, isn't it? Mind you, being a reference card it won't be the one you actually buy, so I hope the AIB partners create designs of similar size. Anyway, here's hoping it's more of a Jack Russell terrier than a handbag pooch, come the independent benchmarks. Fingers crossed, yes?