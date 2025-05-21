AMD just gave us our first glimpse of FSR 4's 'Redstone' update, with a host of machine learning-based improvements
I love a surprise.
AMD just gave us our first look at a significant update to FSR 4, codenamed "Redstone." The new update is due to arrive in the second half of this year, and looks like something of a catch-up phase to counter Nvidia's recent efforts with DLSS.
Top of the list is Neural Radiance Caching, which AMD says "continually learns how light bounces in a scene to predict and store indirect lighting". FS4 Redstone will also feature machine learning-enhanced ray regeneration, with some more machine learning magic (it's not actually magic, I know) added to its Frame Generation tech, too.
And a very shiny AMD-red car, to demonstrate it, of course. The news comes as a bit of a surprise, but yours truly has been typing furiously on his laptop at the press conference to catch you up. Technical details are still thin on the ground, but it all sounds good on paper, at least.
In my opinion, it seems to show that AMD is all-in on machine learning-enhanced upscaling and image-improving tech, and is hopefully taking some big leaps forward in its efforts to catch up to Nvidia. That's if all these claims prove out, of course.
FSR has seemed a little behind the curve when compared to Nvidia's efforts, but AMD seems determined to speed up at this point and provide some real competition. Perhaps the popularity of the RX 9070 and the RX 9070 XT provided a bit of motivation, or perhaps AMD are enacting a grand plan to close the gap to team green.
It's really hotted up in the GPU market really, hasn't it? Exciting times.
