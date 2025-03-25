AMD says 'there is a ton of interest' in FSR 4 and that it is 'working very hard to make sure the next blockbusters that come out are enabled with FSR 4 technology'

News
By published

So, we should all expect a ton of FSR 4 support coming the way of those lucky enough to pick up an RDNA 4 GPU.

Slides showing FSR 4&#039;s implementation in Space Marine 2 compared to previous versions
(Image credit: AMD)

The recent release of AMD's new lineup of GPUs has been an eventful one with cards flying off shelves within 10 minutes of being listed at launch. One of the biggest boons to the new series of cards is FSR 4, the new AI upscaling tech AMD codeveloped with PlayStation makers and Japanese tech giant Sony. This feature has proven that RDNA 4 might be more of a step up from RDNA 3 than we thought, and according to AMD developers are just as interested in the new tech as we are.

The biggest problem with FSR 4 is that not enough games support it. As PCguide explains, the tech that currently comes exclusively with the RX 9070 cards launched with 30 supported titles and three of them are Marvel's Spider-Man of some flavour. That's a good start, but with FSR4 being one of the biggest selling points on these cards, AMD needs more games.

AMD is fairly very aware of this, but David McAfee, corporate VP and general manager of client channel business at AMD, doesn't think it will be a problem. The CVP has said "Developer adoption is very strong. There is a ton of interest," in regards to game adoption for FSR. And he also credits the company's partnership with Sony in developing the tech as enabling AMD to work closer with more developers than before.

"We’re around the world with game developers, regardless of where they’re located, we are working very hard to make sure the next blockbusters that come out are enabled with FSR 4 technology, because we think it’s just such a significant improvement to the gameplay experience that we want it to be everywhere.”

It seems that AI accelerated frame generation in technologies like FSR 4 or Nvidia's new DLSS 4 may well be the way of the future. We're seeing huge gains in terms of performance already, and by the very nature of this tech it can only get better. More games on FSR 4 will also only help to improve this.

Of course, FSR 4 doesn't mean all that much to most people right now. AMD may have 45% of the market share in Japan but that's still a small portion of FSR 4 users. Most people can't even get their hands on a card, let alone care which games use the technology. If you're one of us simple plebs, dreaming of a shiny new GPU, join us in looking wistfully as we rank them by visual design while we wait for MSRP stock availability.

Best gaming monitorBest high refresh rate monitorBest 4K monitor for gamingBest 4K TV for gaming


Best gaming monitor: Pixel-perfect panels.
Best high refresh rate monitor: Screaming quick.
Best 4K monitor for gaming: High-res only.
Best 4K TV for gaming: Big-screen 4K PC gaming.

TOPICS
Hope Corrigan
Hope Corrigan
Hardware Writer

Hope’s been writing about games for about a decade, starting out way back when on the Australian Nintendo fan site Vooks.net. Since then, she’s talked far too much about games and tech for publications such as Techlife, Byteside, IGN, and GameSpot. Of course there’s also here at PC Gamer, where she gets to indulge her inner hardware nerd with news and reviews. You can usually find Hope fawning over some art, tech, or likely a wonderful combination of them both and where relevant she’ll share them with you here. When she’s not writing about the amazing creations of others, she’s working on what she hopes will one day be her own. You can find her fictional chill out ambient far future sci-fi radio show/album/listening experience podcast right here. No, she’s not kidding. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A slide from an AMD presentation showing Space Marine 2 running at 3.5x the frame rate at 4K with FSR 4 and frame generation enabled
'Infused with AMD DNA': FSR 4 has been announced with a healthy dose of machine learning and support for 30+ games at launch
Adler on a motorcycle
AMD's FSR 4 will use machine learning but requires an RDNA 4 GPU, promises 'a dramatic improvement in terms of performance and quality'
A screenshot from Sony&#039;s PlayStation 5 Pro announcement video, showing a stylized processor against a dark background with glowing lines streaming from its edges
The AMD x Sony collab gave us FSR4 and a version will appear in PlayStation next year, too, having 'already started to implement the new neural network on PS5 Pro'
Black Ops 6
FSR 4 may be a simple upgrade for FSR 3.1 games according to leaks, which hopefully means we won't see a repeat of FSR 3's poorly-supported launch
The AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 RDNA 4 GPUs arranged in diagonal lines, taken from a CES 2025 presentation slide
AMD asks what you want from RDNA 4. PC gamers reply: 'er, just make sure we can actually buy it, oh and don't worry about ray tracing'
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holding an RTX 50-series card.
92% of Nvidia users turn on DLSS... if they've been lucky enough to bag an RTX 50-series card at launch AND have the Nvidia App installed
Latest in Hardware
Samsung 3D monitor
Samsung has a crack at ye olde glasses-free 3D monitor thing but it's new cheaper 49-inch ultrawide OLED is far more interesting
America to the rescue
US pressures Malaysia to stop banned AI chips potentially entering China by monitoring 'every shipment that comes to Malaysia when it involves Nvidia chips'
Orange Pi 5 Plus single board computer
'Is this a practical way to play your Steam games? Nope, not even a little bit.' But getting Steam running on Armbian and a single board computer really is a thing
Slides showing FSR 4&#039;s implementation in Space Marine 2 compared to previous versions
AMD says 'there is a ton of interest' in FSR 4 and that it is 'working very hard to make sure the next blockbusters that come out are enabled with FSR 4 technology'
Mark Zuckerberg announces Facebook renamed to Meta
'It's a bittersweet victory': Meta has been forced to stop ad-tracking one individual in the UK after settling a years-long court case
The Razer Huntsman Mini 60% gaming keyboard floats in the teal PC Gamer deal void. The per-key RGB lights are on.
The most adorable Razer keyboard features not only an almost half-size form factor, but an almost half-size price at only $70
Latest in News
helldivers 2
'Never thought I'd go back' Helldivers 2 players steel themselves to return to the site of its most infamous battle, Malevelon Creek
Several adventurers in World of Warcraft Classic&#039;s hardcore server crying over the death of a fallen comrade.
Blizzard plans to revive WoW Classic Hardcore characters 'at our sole discretion', after DDOS attack puts major streamer guild OnlyFangs in the ground
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
Assassin's Creed Shadows is a hit and Steam played a 'significant role' in that: 27% of activations were on PC and it's the 2nd-biggest AC launch of all time
Typing on internet search toolbar: What am I doing?
How a Microsoft exec managed to pitch Microsoft Word through the genius tactic of being able to actually use it in a 'type-off' demanded by clients: 'I was the only one who'd actually been a secretary'
The outlast trials setting
'You just have to make them think this world is real, and this world can hurt you': The Outlast Trials devs discuss a changing horror genre and an insatiable need for scares
Half-Life wallpaper - Gordon Freeman
Former Valve exec says the company struggled to sell Half-Life until coming up with the ultimate 'one simple trick' of marketing manoeuvres: slapping a 'Game of the Year' sticker on the box
More about hardware
Samsung 3D monitor

Samsung has a crack at ye olde glasses-free 3D monitor thing but it's new cheaper 49-inch ultrawide OLED is far more interesting
Mark Zuckerberg announces Facebook renamed to Meta

'It's a bittersweet victory': Meta has been forced to stop ad-tracking one individual in the UK after settling a years-long court case
Samsung 3D monitor

Samsung has a crack at ye olde glasses-free 3D monitor thing but it's new cheaper 49-inch ultrawide OLED is far more interesting
See more latest
Most Popular
Samsung 3D monitor
Samsung has a crack at ye olde glasses-free 3D monitor thing but it's new cheaper 49-inch ultrawide OLED is far more interesting
helldivers 2
'Never thought I'd go back' Helldivers 2 players steel themselves to return to the site of its most infamous battle, Malevelon Creek
Mark Zuckerberg announces Facebook renamed to Meta
'It's a bittersweet victory': Meta has been forced to stop ad-tracking one individual in the UK after settling a years-long court case
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
Assassin's Creed Shadows is a hit and Steam played a 'significant role' in that: 27% of activations were on PC and it's the 2nd-biggest AC launch of all time
Several adventurers in World of Warcraft Classic&#039;s hardcore server crying over the death of a fallen comrade.
Blizzard plans to revive WoW Classic Hardcore characters 'at our sole discretion', after DDOS attack puts major streamer guild OnlyFangs in the ground
The outlast trials setting
'You just have to make them think this world is real, and this world can hurt you': The Outlast Trials devs discuss a changing horror genre and an insatiable need for scares
Orange Pi 5 Plus single board computer
'Is this a practical way to play your Steam games? Nope, not even a little bit.' But getting Steam running on Armbian and a single board computer really is a thing
Typing on internet search toolbar: What am I doing?
How a Microsoft exec managed to pitch Microsoft Word through the genius tactic of being able to actually use it in a 'type-off' demanded by clients: 'I was the only one who'd actually been a secretary'
Half-Life wallpaper - Gordon Freeman
Former Valve exec says the company struggled to sell Half-Life until coming up with the ultimate 'one simple trick' of marketing manoeuvres: slapping a 'Game of the Year' sticker on the box
America to the rescue
US pressures Malaysia to stop banned AI chips potentially entering China by monitoring 'every shipment that comes to Malaysia when it involves Nvidia chips'