AMD says 'there is a ton of interest' in FSR 4 and that it is 'working very hard to make sure the next blockbusters that come out are enabled with FSR 4 technology'

The recent release of AMD's new lineup of GPUs has been an eventful one with cards flying off shelves within 10 minutes of being listed at launch. One of the biggest boons to the new series of cards is FSR 4, the new AI upscaling tech AMD codeveloped with PlayStation makers and Japanese tech giant Sony. This feature has proven that RDNA 4 might be more of a step up from RDNA 3 than we thought, and according to AMD developers are just as interested in the new tech as we are.

The biggest problem with FSR 4 is that not enough games support it. As PCguide explains, the tech that currently comes exclusively with the RX 9070 cards launched with 30 supported titles and three of them are Marvel's Spider-Man of some flavour. That's a good start, but with FSR4 being one of the biggest selling points on these cards, AMD needs more games.

AMD is fairly very aware of this, but David McAfee, corporate VP and general manager of client channel business at AMD, doesn't think it will be a problem. The CVP has said "Developer adoption is very strong. There is a ton of interest," in regards to game adoption for FSR. And he also credits the company's partnership with Sony in developing the tech as enabling AMD to work closer with more developers than before.



"We’re around the world with game developers, regardless of where they’re located, we are working very hard to make sure the next blockbusters that come out are enabled with FSR 4 technology, because we think it’s just such a significant improvement to the gameplay experience that we want it to be everywhere.”

It seems that AI accelerated frame generation in technologies like FSR 4 or Nvidia's new DLSS 4 may well be the way of the future. We're seeing huge gains in terms of performance already, and by the very nature of this tech it can only get better. More games on FSR 4 will also only help to improve this.

Of course, FSR 4 doesn't mean all that much to most people right now. AMD may have 45% of the market share in Japan but that's still a small portion of FSR 4 users. Most people can't even get their hands on a card, let alone care which games use the technology. If you're one of us simple plebs, dreaming of a shiny new GPU, join us in looking wistfully as we rank them by visual design while we wait for MSRP stock availability.