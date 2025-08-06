Sick of Nvidia? You can now get a beefy all Team Red PC with a Ryzen 7 9700X, RX 9060 XT, and 32 GB of RAM for just over $1,200

ABS Cyclone Ruby | AMD Ryzen 7 9700X | AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT (16 GB) | 32 GB DDR5 6400 MHz RAM | 1 TB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,259.99 at Newegg (save $340 with code ABS4AUG

Pricing on new PC hardware has been a bit of a nightmare recently, but that doesn't mean there aren't occasionally some killer deals. You can get a 16 GB Radeon RX 9060 XT, paired with a Ryzen 7 7900X and 32 GB of RAM for over $300 right now, which is a pretty great way of joining Team Red.

AMD has been on a real hot streak recently. With Intel dropping the ball on its processors, and Nvidia sitting a little too comfortably at the top of the GPU food pyramid, the RDNA 4 lineup of GPUs made for a welcome surprise when they launched earlier this year.

If you finally fancy joining Team Red, you can get a power ABS Cyclone Ruby rig for just $1,250 at Newegg with the code 'ABS4AUG'. This is a rather tasty $340 off the original price of the rig. Just add it to your basket and type in that code at checkout.

Let's start with the CPU. In our AMD Ryzen 7 9700X review late last year, we gave the chip 86%, praising its great performance and relatively low power draw.

Though the X3D models are better for gaming, the non-X3D chips have certainly got better since, thanks to subsequent updates, and we think it's the best mid-range CPU right now. It comes with eight cores with a boost clock of 5.5 GHz and is a very good processor for its price.

Then, onto the GPU. We think the RX 9060 XT, especially this full 16 GB version, is the best value graphics card right now, and this makes it an excellent choice for a value rig like the ABS. We put Nvidia's RTX 5060 against the RX 9060 XT in a video recently and came away with the same conclusions.

It's cheap, runs cool and power efficient, and even manages to trade blows with the RTX 5060 Ti. If you are a 1080p or 1440p gamer, this is a super capable card, though it's not going to do so well if you were hoping to be running new games in 4K.

Finishing the rig out, that 32 GB of DDR5 6400 MHz is plenty for both general use, gaming, and content creation, should that be your type of thing. The 1 TB of storage is more or less just okay, and, if you're anything like me, you may end up filling it up quite quickly.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Luckily, the Asus Prime B650M-A AX6 11 motherboard has three M.2 slots, so upgrading shouldn't be too much of a hassle if you do need a bit more storage.

PC gaming pricing has been pretty wild recently, and you'd pay almost the cost of this PC for MSI's RTX 5080 on sale. If my money were going on a rig right now, I know where it would be going.