I've picked out the parts to get you a full gaming PC setup for under $1,100, peripherals and all

Components are damn expensive at the moment, and it's often actually much cheaper to buy more than to buy less these days. If you're looking for a new build, with GPU stocks and prices being what they are right now, pre-built gaming PCs are often the way to go, especially if you're on a budget.

To this end, I reckon this ragtag bunch I've listed below makes for a solid deal if you're in the market for an entirely new setup (perhaps as a first-time gaming PC buyer). There's a great entry-level gaming PC, a responsive 27-inch monitor, and a decent keyboard and mouse, too.

Sure, you won't be running the latest AAA titles at 4K on max settings, but you should be able to churn through most games on high settings just fine. And you'll be doing so in comfort, too, because the gaming keyboard and mouse, cheap as they are, are no joke.

PC and monitor

ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming PC & monitor | RTX 4060 | Core i5 13400F | 27-inch | 180 Hz | IPS | $1,119.98 $999.99 at Newegg (save $119.99)

We have here a great budget gaming PC plus a monitor that will certainly be able to make the most of it. The RTX 4060 is still very capable as an entry-level GPU today, provided you're alright enabling Frame Gen, and it should be capable of churning out enough frames for the monitor's snappy 180 Hz refresh rate in many games if you don't mind tinkering with the in-game settings a little.

This PC and monitor is ideal for some entry-level 1440p gaming today. The RTX 4060 and Core i5 13400F combo inside the gaming PC is admittedly aging a little now, but it's still formidable enough for some light 1440p gaming. Whether that's in competitive shooters, slightly older RPGs or well-optimised modern strategy titles, this CPU/GPU combo should have things running buttery smooth

At first glance it might seem like the 180 Hz 1440p monitor is a little overkill for an RTX 4060 rig. However, while that's true if we're only considering the latest and greatest AAA titles—the RTX 4060 will struggle to churn out anywhere near 180 fps in these games at 1440p—it's easy to forget that most games don't fit this description. The RTX 4060 can manage 100+ fps in the vast majority of games and make the most of that refresh rate.

The ABS rig here comes with 32 GB of DDR4 memory and 1 TB of storage, which is plenty to be getting on with for starters. Though you might want to throw another terabyte or two of storage down the line.

Mouse

Razer DeathAdder Essential | 5 buttons | 6,400 DPI | $29.99 $22.99 at Amazon (save $7)

This is the barebones version of the Razer DeathAdder going for under $25. For this price don't expect the world, but do expect quality clicks and all the basics rolled into one package. Plus that lovely DeathAdder shape, of course.

If you're looking to play some competitive shooters at a high level, this DeathAdder might not be for you because it only reaches 6,400 DPI and doesn't have a top-tier sensor. However, for most casual uses this gaming mouse is a perfect budget pick.

That's because it shares the signature Razer DeathAdder shape which many PC gamers have come to love over the years. My first gaming mouse was a DeathAdder almost two decades ago, and I can't praise the shape highly enough. Razer's had a lot of time to perfect and improve the design over the years, too, and has clearly managed to do so in such a way as to keep costs low, as well, because this is a fantastic price for a wonderful, if pretty basic, gaming mouse.

Keyboard

Corsair K70 Core | RGB | Full-sized | Red linear switches | $99.99 $69.99 at Newegg (save $30)

This Corsair keyboard is essentially a slightly stripped back version of the more expensive K70 boards, featuring regular (Corsair) Red linear switches and ABS keycaps. It still has nice sound dampening, a dial at the top-right, and a full set of keys including numpad. Oh, and a healthy dollop of RGB lighting. It's a great pick to round out this entry-level setup.

You could probably pick up a cheaper mechanical keyboard than this for your budget setup, but if you can stretch to $70, the Corsair K70 Core is a fantastic choice. It's often worth stretching your budget just a little when it comes to keyboards because you'll really notice the difference between the solid build quality of a more expensive one and the rickety build quality of a cheaper one.

The K70 Core has lubed switches and sound dampening, meaning you'll be getting a lovely typing experience for a reasonable price. If you've not used a mechanical keyboard before, a keyboard like this should give you a good idea of the treat you're in for.

And that's it—with all the above you should be pretty much sorted for a full PC gaming setup on a budget. The only other thing you might consider is a headset or speakers—probably the former so you can make use of a mic, too. Though you can of course use anything you might already own—even earphones. The Corsair HS55 Stereo is a great headset for just $60 at Amazon, and if you want speakers, I can personally vouch for the Creative Pebble Plus speakers for $52 at Amazon, which I use and rate highly.