Save $250 iBuyPower Y40 Pro | RX 9070: was $1,949.99 now $1,699.99 at BHPhoto For a midrange-broaching-high-end gaming PC, this is an excellent option right now. In a market where we're often having to sacrifice on one front or another, here we have an incredibly well-rounded gaming PC. It even has an X3D chip inside, which don't tend to go cheap these days, and that's not even mentioning the RAM. The RX 9070 isn't far behind its XT sibling, either, and is a great GPU for 1440p and even some 4K gaming. Key specs: Ryzen 7 7800X3D | RX 9070 | 32 GB DDR5-5200 | 2 TB SSD

Times are getting tough for the prospective PC gamer or those looking for a full-system upgrade. I've spent the last year or two regularly checking up on the best deals from different manufacturers and retailers, and I don't think I've seen things as bad as right now. But though they're getting less common, there are thankfully still a few great deals on gaming rigs, such as this Radeon RX 9070 gaming PC for $1,700 at B&H Photo.

We're having to be a little more discerning in this market, thanks to the DRAM shortage and knock-on effects to RAM and other component prices. A few months ago, an RX 9070 gaming PC probably wouldn't have been my first port of call. For an AMD rig, I'd have been looking at RX 9070 XT rigs, because prices for these were pretty great.

Now, however, most RX 9070 XT rigs have jumped up in price. And while for the last year until now I'd spotted practically zero good RX 9070 gaming PC deals, this one is actually worth a look.

That's because it's not only offering the RTX 5070-beating AMD Radeon RX 9070 as GPU, but also the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D as CPU. Yes, that's a previous-gen chip, but it's still an X3D one, meaning it's got a bunch of cache sitting on top of it, which games love to chew through.

Combine that with 32 GB of DDR5 RAM—not the fastest, mind, but certainly serviceable and worth its salt during a memory shortage—and a whole 2 TB of storage, and you have an incredibly well-rounded midrange build.

The RX 9070, too, is a fantastic GPU when it's at a decent price like this. It consumes less power than the RX 9070 XT, and yet it only runs a few percentage points behind its big sibling in gaming performance. It beats the RTX 5070 by a significant margin in many games, and it even keeps toe-to-toe with the RTX 5070 Ti in some.

Throw in some overclocking and you essentially—okay, not quite, but it's not far—have an RX 9070 XT. If you're happy tinkering a little and doing some stability testing, this GPU can offer incredible value.

On average and without overclocking, it's slower than the 5070 Ti and 9070 XT, but not by far. It's a fantastic 1440p graphics card, and the only thing we really had against it after launch was its price, because it was hard to find it at MSRP. But that pricing problem is removed entirely here, considering you're getting an X3D chip, DDR5 RAM, and the GPU in a full package for $1,700.

Of course, it's nothing like the pre-Winter prices we saw, but I doubt we'll be seeing such prices again for a while. Given how things look to stand for the foreseeable future, I'd say this is a very reasonable price for a capable rig.