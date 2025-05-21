I'm all-in for this all-AMD gaming PC, sporting the best gaming CPU of last generation, the mighty RX 9070 XT, and a $400 price cut
That is a powerful CPU/GPU combo and means you can be safe in the knowledge you're rocking its best chips from the last two AMD generations.
iBuyPower Slate 9 Black | Ryzen 7 7800X3D | RX 9070 XT | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $2,199.99 $1,799.99 at Newegg (save $400)
iBuyPower has its own deals going down for Memorial Day, but there aren't any RX 9070 XT machines on its own site to rival the rig on sale at Newegg right now. This is a mighty all-AMD gaming PC, rocking last generation's outright best gaming CPU alongside one of the best mid-range GPUs of the current crop. Not only that, but you're also getting a healthy amount of DDR5 memory, and a just-about-good-enough amount of SSD storage space.
One of the most frustrating things about AMD's RX 9070 XT graphics card was its price. On the one hand, its MSRP handily undercut the RTX 5070 Ti that it could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with in games, and it made the RTX 5070 look like real weak sauce with a similar price tag.
That's all good though, right? Well, the pricing was key to its positive reception, and then retailers and manufacturers went HAM on price gouging and today the RX 9070 XT and RTX 5070 Ti are pretty much the same cost.
So, your best bet to get hold of one of these GPUs at a good price is to hit the full system builds and this iBuyPower machine at $1,800 over at Newegg is a great place to start. For one, there's no RTX 5070 Ti rig from iBuyPower that matches it for price—even with the Memorial Day discounts they're all over $2,000—and for another it comes with the Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU.
It may have been superseded by the Ryzen 7 9800X3D now, but it's still a fantastic gaming CPU today. And you're also getting 32 GB of DDR5 memory, so no stinting on RAM, but it's maybe a little light on SSD space.
With just a single terabyte of storage, that's going to run out real quick once you start getting your Steam and Epic game libraries installed on the system. Thankfully there are some good SSD deals going around so you can find yourself another drive as extra data storage if you've got some spare cash left over.
As noted earlier, iBuyPower has its own Memorial Day sale on at the moment, which means you can get up to $300 off its RDY gaming PCs. Those are the prebuilt systems which will ship in a matter of days.
