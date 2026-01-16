Asus has rushed to clarify reports from Hardware Unboxed that it had listed its line of Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPUs as end-of-life, with a statement released today which states the outlet "may have received incomplete information from an Asus PR representative regarding these products."

In short, someone HUB spoke to in the post-CES malaise has gone a bit far when it comes to the official status of the RTX 5070 Ti being listed as definitively EoL. And I wouldn't be surprised if someone from Nvidia also had a not-so-quiet word in Asus' ear last night which 'encouraged' some official clarification today from HQ.

The full statement from Asus reads as: "We would like to clarify recent reports regarding the Asus GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB. Certain media may have received incomplete information from an Asus PR representative regarding these products.

"The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB have not been discontinued or designated as end-of-life (EOL). Asus has no plans to stop selling these models.

"Current fluctuations in supply for both products are primarily due to memory supply constraints, which have temporarily affected production output and restocking cycles. As a result, availability may appear limited in certain markets, but this should not be interpreted as a production halt or product retirement.

"Asus will continue to support the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB and is working closely with partners to stabilize supply as conditions improve."

Yesterday, Hardware Unboxed published a video (now updated) stating categorically that it had been told by Asus representatives that the RTX 5070 Ti was in end-of-life status due to the super-low supply of the GPU packages. "This model is currently facing a supply shortage and as such they have placed the model into end-of-life status," it says in the piece.

The RTX 5070 Ti Has... Maybe? Been Killed Off (Update) - YouTube Watch On

We spoke to our own contacts at Asus yesterday who said it was the first they or the entire EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) team at Asus had heard about it, and that EoL itself was "a big term".

A change in priority focus, or a serious shortage in chips could always impact the production or sales of a specific card, but to officially say that a card is end of life is something very different.

Which is also what I got from talking to MSI today, too. Officially MSI has stated that it has "no plan to EoL anything" and that its "goal is to feed all gamers with all GPUs," which comes as no surprise after what Asus has come out to say.

Given the memory shortage, a shift in priority to the RTX 5080 as the main 16 GB Nvidia card in the line up makes sense, but the way that sales have been across the board suggests that gamers looking at the high end will buy an RTX 5090, and the more sensible money goes on either the RTX 5070 or RTX 5070 Ti. But generally not the RTX 5080.

Nvidia actually killing the RTX 5070 Ti would be killing off a significant model in the grand scheme of things, especially as that would leave the RX 9070 XT completely unchallenged in that sector of the market.

Still, none of that changes the fact the RTX 5070 Ti is getting harder to find for a realistic price, and that's not going to get better until the focus stops being on manufacturing HBM or whatever data centres need this week. So yeah, no official end-of-lifing for the RTX 5070 Ti, but with such limited production—and a likely greater focus on shipping cards to system builders over the DIY market—there's a good chance it and the 16 GB RTX 5060 Ti are going to feel like dead cards for a while.