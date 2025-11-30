Save $650 Alienware Aurora | RTX 5070 Ti: was $2,329.99 now $1,679.99 at Dell It's not every day we find an Alienware rig at the same price as all its best competitors, but that's what we have here—and once you take into account the free storage upgrade, it's the best value RTX 5070 Ti machine of the lot. The RAM isn't the fastest, but it does come with a 2 TB SSD (make sure you select it in the configurator), and the CPU and GPU combo should have you gaming at 1440p easily, and even at 4K in many games, especially if you don't mind a dose of DLSS. Key specs: Core Ultra 7 265F | RTX 5070 Ti | 32 GB DDR5-5200 | 2 TB SSD | 750 W PSU

I've got very little against Alienware desktop PCs, but you have to admit, they often come with a price premium over their competitors. Brand recognition, and all that. Plus, DIY upgradeability is still limited on the Aurora designs. Nevertheless, I'd still happily pick up this RTX 5070 Ti Aurora gaming PC for $1,680 this Cyber Monday, as it represents a huge whack of gaming performance for the money.

And once you take into account the free 2 TB SSD upgrade? It's the best RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC deal I've found so far, among many candidates.

We're curating all the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right here

With an RTX 5070 Ti in the GPU slot and a 20-core Intel chip in the CPU socket, this PC should deliver excellent frame rates in even the most demanding of games. I've got a lot of experience with the RTX 5070 Ti at this point, and can confirm that it's a screamingly-fast GPU at 1080p and 1440p—and can even hold its own at 4K, as long as you don't mind a dose of DLSS 4.

And as for the CPU? While we usually recommend AMD chips for DIY builders thanks to their gaming performance lead and overall value this generation, it's important to remember that Intel's Arrow Lake chips (as found here) are far from slow. This one's got eight Performance cores and 12 smaller, Efficient versions, and a max boost clock of 5.3 GHz. Yeah, that's a rocking gaming CPU alright, and it should be brilliant for all your productivity needs, too.

Plus, you're getting 32 GB of DDR5-5200. It's not the fastest stuff in the world, but memory speeds don't often make a huge difference to your gaming performance, anyway. Plus, there's a memory pricing crisis right now, so we're expecting 32 GB gaming PC deals to disappear (or get a lot more expensive) in the months to come. You should be all set here for a while to come, at least.

(Image credit: Dell)

Finishing off, how about a 2 TB SSD for no extra cost? Yep, you need to select the NVME drive upgrade for yourself in the configurator, but swapping in a 2 TB model over the default 1 TB unit costs... $0. Make sure you don't miss it if you're picking this machine up for yourself.

It's an excellent deal overall, and one of the best on our Cyber Monday gaming PC deals page at the moment, alongside this RTX 5080 version for $1,916, which is also a bit of a bargain. That being said, I wouldn't be doing my job properly if I didn't point out that upgrades on the Aurora line can be a pain in the posterior.

The RAM, SSD, CPU, and GPU can all be upgraded later on, but the motherboard is bespoke, so you'd need a new case if you were looking to switch platforms. The PSU is a custom unit, too, and while this 750 W model is fine for the hardware you receive, if you wanted to put something monstrous in later on like the RTX 5080 or RTX 5090, you're stuck with Alienware PSUs or a major shift in components.

Yep, that's a real shame. Still, if you have no interest in upgrading this machine yourself, and you simply want a huge dose of gaming performance out of the box, this Alienware makes a whole lot of sense. It's beamed in from the heavens above to make our Cyber Monday deal hunting a whole lot easier, and I for one welcome our new alien overlords. Well, these two, anyway.