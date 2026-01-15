Gaming on Linux just got a bump with new Wine 11 improvements that'll make for a better Proton on SteamOS, too

News
By published

We can expect better and more robust compatibility.

Framework AMD mainboard running in a Cooler Master chassis, with SteamOS on it
(Image credit: Future)

If you currently game on Linux, or plan to in the future, game support has just been improved once again. Wine, a compatibility app for running non-Linux games on Linux has just hit version 11.0.

You can find the full list of changes in the release notes, but there are a few main takeaways (via Gaming on Linux). The first is that WoW64 mode, which can run 32-bit applications, is now considered fully supported and even includes 16-bit apps. As Windows can't natively run 16-bit applications, it's now as hard (or as easy) to run 16-bit apps on Linux as on Windows.

MSI MPG 321URX gaming monitor
Best gaming monitors 2026

1. Best overall / 4K:
MSI MPG 321URX

2. Best budget 4K:
Asus ROG Strix XG27UCG

3. Best 1440p:
MSI MPG 271QRX

4. Best budget 1440p:
KTC H27T22C-3

5. Best 1080p:
AOC Gaming C27G4ZXE

6. Best Ultrawide:
Gigabyte MO34WQC2

7. Best budget ultrawide:
Xiaomi G34WQi

8. Best 32:9:
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9

9. Best dual-mode:
Alienware AW2725QF


👉Check out our full gaming monitor guide👈

TOPICS
James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.