Nvidia GPUs don't always play nicely with Linux. Well, with recent driver issues, they don't always play nicely with Windows either, but it's been a bit of a pain for those swapping over for some time. If you are among those with an Nvidia GPU who use Gnome, things should be about to get much smoother.

For the unaware, Gnome is an open-source desktop environment for Linux, and the default interface seen in the likes of Ubuntu. Named 'Tokyo', after the Gnome Asia summit in 2025, Gnome 50 has just been unveiled, and it comes with a whole host of new features—but the most important for gamers will be better Nvidia GPU support (via Phoronix).

Under the 'Display Handling Improvements' section of the patch notes, it notes "Nvidia Performance Boosts", mentioning "Workarounds for Nvidia driver quirks." This means Gnome gamers should notice "smoother window animations and general desktop fluidity for users with Nvidia GPUs."

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One of the biggest changes for those looking to swap from Windows to Linux is all those quality of life benefits Microsoft gets as the biggest platform holder. Nvidia will likely have Windows in mind first and foremost for its consumer tech, and the same is true for many developers.

However, there's been a shifting tide recently regarding Linux adoption. A chunk of the PC Gamer team have swapped over to Linux (mostly) successfully, and it's easy to see why. Microsoft has been through some rough times as of late, to put it lightly, and if you're thinking of ditching its ubiquitous OS, this should make things easier.

We've switched to Linux—should you? - YouTube Watch On

Google recently added official Chrome support for Linux on Arm, and Opera GX has recently announced a version for Linux. Today, actually.

It wasn't all smooth sailing in some of our team's swap to Linux, with our Jacob Fox running into a major problem at Gamescom that was eventually saved with a Windows USB. But Linux has plenty of upsides that aren't just "well, I don't want to use Windows". It's free, fast, and highly customizable, which might explain why a lot of developers like it so much.

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Gnome 50 adds better VRR support, strong color management, HDR screen sharing, improved remote desktop, and a whole host of other features. And the best part of it all is that there are no unneeded AI features or new subscriptions.