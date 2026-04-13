The new Linux 7.0 kernel is here and as always, it's all about lots of little improvements rather than one significant update
Tux is looking a little more dapper with every update.
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If there's one thing that's been consistent about Linux, it's that when there's a new release of the kernel, it's done without fanfare or fuss. The same is true about the version system used: We're up to version 7.0 now, but that doesn't mean it's a whole new thing, just an update of the last release, with a whole bunch of improvements and additions.
I say 'bunch', but what I really mean is a very comprehensive collection of changes. Far too many for me to list here, in fact, but if you want a detailed insight into the more significant things, head over to Phoronix for the lowdown.
But just to whet your appetite, you're getting things like an automatic self-healing system for XFS-formatted drives, better drive health monitoring and file system reporting, performance optimizations in how the kernel manages memory, plus support for future CPU and GPU architectures, including Intel's Nova Lake.
Popular Linux distributions such as Ubuntu and Fedora are in line to use v7.0 very shortly, but it probably won't be long before the vast collection of distros currently in use will incorporate the new kernel. It'll certainly be interesting to see if and when SteamOS integrates the release, though Steam Decks shouldn't expect to see their handhelds running any better as such.
If, like so many other PC users, you've become fed up with the state of Windows, you might be wondering whether switching to Linux is worth it. If you are, you'd be making a sound decision, as our Dave and Joshua would tell you, and if our recent poll on the matter is anything to go by, quite a few people are certainly considering it.
I'm unlikely to be one such person, partly because a raging masochist when it comes to technology, but it's mostly because I clash hard against change (and yes, I bounced off Windows 11 like a pebble off a mountain). My age and brain wiring both conspire to make Linux something that I admire from a distance, all while I'm cursing Windows for hiding a basic option.
But don't use me as a gauge for doing a Linux conversion. Countless PC enthusiasts and gamers have done it already, so give it a go. After all, when was the last time you heard someone proudly announce that they use Windows?
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Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in the early 1980s. After leaving university, he became a physics and IT teacher and started writing about tech in the late 1990s. That resulted in him working with MadOnion to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its PC gaming section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com covering everything and anything to do with tech and PCs. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open-world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?
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