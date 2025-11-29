There are ultrawide gaming monitors, and then there are really ultrawide gaming monitors. I've taken to calling them silly-wides, although my ageing brain might have heard the term elsewhere, so don't credit me with it.

Anyway, I've found two such silly-wide models (or 49-inch gaming monitors, if you prefer) with huge discounts in the Cyber Monday sales, with the cheapest being $500.

A 49-inch display isn't just an impressive thing to sit on your desk, either—if you're a constant multitasker, or are simply looking to be truly enveloped in your gaming experience, there's a lot to be said for the 49-inch format.

We're curating all the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals over here

You'll need a lot of room for it, of course. And, if you're planning on maxing it out for the fullscreen gaming experience, you'll need a very powerful graphics card to really make the most of a screen with these sorts of resolutions.

But I reckon the real bonus is using the 49-inch for work during the day, then using one half of it to game with while the other displays a movie, or perhaps your Twitch chat for those that are streaming inclined. This sort of screen format invites possibilities, and each is sure to make your friends jealous, at the very least. Let's take a look at our ultra-ultrawide offerings, shall we?

Innocn 49 WDFHD | 144 Hz | 3840 x 1080 | $500 at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 | 240 Hz | 5120 x 1440 | $898 at Amazon

Innocn 49 WDFHD

Ultrawide Save $250 Innocn 49 WDFHD: was $749.99 now $499.99 at Amazon This INNOCN 49-inch curved monitor is quite impressive, with a 144 Hz refresh rate, built-in speakers, and HDR 400 compatibility. At 3840 x 1080, it's not quite as impressive as a super wide monitor, but much better on the wallet. This is a Prime member price, so you need Amazon Prime to access it. Key specs: 49-inch | 3840 x 1080 | 144 Hz | 32:9 | 1 ms

It's pretty astonishing that you can pick up this much screen real estate for $500. Those of us that have sat in front of a 49-inch screen in person will tell you it's a staggering amount of display, and it's sure to make your friends envious when they come round to visit and spot it beaming away in your spare room, or home office.

This one's even got a 144 Hz refresh rate. I know, that's not the speediest, but as someone who runs a 144 Hz monitor themselves, I can tell you that it's plenty fast enough for day-to-day gaming.

The downside is that the Innocn doesn't have the highest top resolution, being a 3440 x 1080 display, rather than the 5120 x 1440 that's more standard for 49-inch screens. That being said, it does take some of the pressure off your GPU compared to your standard silly-wide, meaning those of you without something utterly beastly like the RTX 5090 stand more of a chance of powering it at top whack.

It's also a VA panel, which isn't the best screen tech of the moment. VA panels can still look great, though, and for this sort of cash, I really don't think it's an issue. As 49-inch displays go, this is downright affordable, and well worth a look for those considering going wide without breaking the bank.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9

OLED Save $427 Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: was $1,325 now $898 at Amazon This is one helluva gaming monitor. If you imagine two 1440p panels glued side-by-side, you wouldn't be far wrong, though this is seamless. A single screen for extra-extra-ultrawide gaming at high resolution, or dual monitors without the ugly bezel down the middle. It's also an OLED, shouldn't forget that, either. It checks all the boxes. Key specs: 49-inch | 5120 x 1440 | 240 Hz | 0.03 ms | 1800R Price check: Samsung $899.99

Yup, this is significantly more expensive than the Innocn display above. There's one big reason for that, though, and it's down to those four magic letters: OLED.

OLED panels provide the most vivid colours and the deepest contrast ratios of all the display types, and Samsung makes some of the best of them. This is one of the larger models you can get right now, and for $898 at Amazon, I think it actually represents a huge chunk of value.

After all, it's absolutely gosh darn massive, and our Jeremy gave it 90% in his review. We're very impressed when we find a single 27-inch OLED display for $400, and this is a lot like having two of them glued together, without a seam in the middle. Plus, it's got a 240 Hz refresh rate, which is downright speedy. Can't forget those 0.03 ms GtG response times, either.

Of course, you'll need a truly monstrous GPU (and some significant DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation help) to get anywhere near maxing out that refresh rate at 5120 x 1440 fullscreen resolution in demanding games. Again, though, with silly-wides, that's not really the point. You could absolutely do it with something relatively undemanding, like, say, Doom: Eternal running on a modern graphics card, and what a gaming experience that would be.

But sticking it side-by-side with some cartoons in another window? That, my friends, is living.

Yes, silly-wides have some caveats. But given the prices you can pick them up for right now, I reckon if you've been feeling the pull towards one, there's never been a better time to pick up a mega monitor. Just be careful taking it out of the box, yes?