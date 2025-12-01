Whether you're just starting off in PC gaming or need a simple second display, this $90 1080p gaming monitor is easy on your eyes and your wallet
It might be a bit big at 27 inches for 1080p, but at least the price tag isn't big.
The feature set might be as basic as it comes, and the stand is a bit rickety, but this LG display has a big 1080p IPS panel that's easy on your eyes, thanks to its 144 Hz refresh rate.
Key specs: 27-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 1 ms | IPS
Price check: Amazon $94.90
If you've been checking out all the best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals, you might have snagged yourself a bargain rig to get yourself going in the world of PC gaming. It might even be a gift for a friend or family member. Whatever the case, you'll need a monitor to go with it.
There is a huge number of gaming monitors to choose from, of course, but you don't need to spend a lot on a starter screen. A great example is the LG UltraGear 27G11A-B, which you can pick up for just $89 at Walmart.
It sports a 1920 x 1080 IPS panel, with a peak refresh rate of 144 Hz. You get support for AMD's FreeSync to combat tearing, and it's also Nvidia G-Sync compatible. With a maximum brightness of 250 nits, you're not going to get the best output in a really bright room, but stick it in a gaming den, and it'll be fine.
Naturally, at this price, you're not getting any flashy extras. For example, the stand is non-adjustable for height, though it does tilt, and there are no speakers inside or an audio jack. Truth be told, 27 inches is also a bit too big for 1080p if you plan on using it for work or coding, as the pixel density won't be great.
But for pure value-for-money, it's pretty hard to beat. You can buy cheaper monitors, but they won't have as nice a panel (e.g. this 100 Hz MSI monitor for $70 at Newegg), and noticeably better displays cost quite a bit more. At just $89, the LG UltraGear 27G411A-B is a proper Cyber Monday monitor deal.
