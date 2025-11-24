OLED Save $32 Acer Predator X27U X1Bmiiphx: was $431.99 now $399.99 at Amazon Both 1440p and OLED, this 27-inch monitor from Acer has almost everything you may want to pair with your rig. It's even better now that it's $400, making it the cheapest OLED on our entire list right now. To top it off, it comes with a 280 Hz refresh rate and up to 0.03 ms response time. Key specs: 27-inch | 2560 X 1440 | 280 Hz | OLED | 0.03 ms Price check: Best Buy $399.99

The swap to an OLED monitor changed my world (if you exclusively mean my gaming world). With the blackest blacks and super vibrant colors, it not only made my games look better but even made browsing a bit more enjoyable.

If you've been debating making the swap, the monitor I recommend is the Acer Predator X27U X1Bmiiphx now that it's down to just $400 in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

This screen backs up that lush choice of display technology with a 1440p resolution and snappy minimum response time of just 0.03 ms.

Despite being the lowest-priced monitor in our Black Friday gaming monitor deals roundup, it has competitive-level features with a whopping 280 Hz refresh rate. It also comes with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which adds FreeSync's low framerate compensation and stuttering reduction to its HDR support. This is all designed to ensure a smooth viewing experience, which is perfect for fast-moving games.

The biggest compromise you're making by picking this monitor over more expensive ones is in the size. 27 inches makes for a fairly small monitor, and some may struggle with it as their only one.

If you want something a tad bigger, Alienware's curved 34-inch OLED monitor is currently on sale for $100 more, but you'd have to decide if an extra seven inches is worth that price bump.

I use a 27-inch OLED monitor as my main screen and a cheaper 1080p 27-inch as my secondary, and this gives me something pretty to game on and an extra one for responding to messages or browsing social media in between matches. For me, it gives the usability of a bigger panel, but also the distinction of having two. It becomes easier to split boxes up and allows greater division while I work.

If I were in need of an OLED panel at a decent price, this is where my cash would be going.