The bargains ain't over yet: Grab a QD-OLED ultrawide for $660 with this luscious 34-inch MSI display

MSI MAG 341CQP | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | 175 Hz | QD-OLED | Curved | $779.99 $659.99 at Newegg with promo code CYGES27297 (save $120)

OLED gaming still isn't as affordable as we'd like. But it's getting there. This 34-inch ultrawide QD-OLED beast is a great deal at this price, however. The 175 Hz refresh rate is a tiny bit pedestrian, but it's plenty fast enough for us, and in all other regards, this is the full OLED experience—including a 0.03 ms GTG response time, infinitely deep blacks, and fabulous colour reproduction.

I was away for Memorial Day, which means I (and many of the rest of you, I assume) thought the PC gaming deals were over. But rejoice, because this MSI MAG 341CQP QD-OLED 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor is still going for $660 at Newegg once you apply promo code CYGES27297, and that makes for a tasty bowl of leftovers worthy of note.

I've stood in front of many of MSI's QD-OLED efforts, and can confirm they're some of the most stunning displays money can buy. Vivid colours, inky blacks—the cliches really do come flying out of your mouth the second you start describing one.

This particular model is a bit of a peach for the cash. The panel has a 3440 x 1440 resolution spread across an 1800R curve, which should tread the balance between immersive and easy to live with when it comes to viewing angles. Mega curves can sometimes feel a little claustrophobic, but 1800R? That's the sweet spot.

It's decently fast, too, with a 0.03 GTG response time and a 175 Hz refresh rate. That might not sound like much in a world of 240 Hz and higher OLED panels, but believe me, it's plenty for most—except perhaps the esportists, and they'll be busy buying up 500 Hz panels that move faster than a fly swimming in a glass of energy drink. Or something.

Thanks to MSI OLED Care 2.0 and a three-year warranty, you shouldn't be too concerned about burn-in, either. OLED panels have their drawbacks, but with that sort of protection I'd feel comfortable getting on with the day to day business of using this monitor for what it's best at—making your games look downright fantastic.

It's pretty good for connectivity, too. You get two HDMI 2.1 ports, a 1.4a Display Port, a USB Type-C port with 15 W charging capability, and three USB 2.0 ports for all your upstream and downstream needs.

HDR support is... well, it's DisplayHDR True Black 400, which isn't exactly the top rating. Still, HDR is a bit of a mess on Windows even once you go up the specs sheet.

I've literally just spent a weekend fiddling with it, and to be honest, I wish I hadn't. Luckily, a good OLED panel looks great with SDR content, so I wouldn't even bother messing around. Just enjoy that subtle curve, those lovely colours, and the fact you picked one up for a very good price. Smug? Yep, I reckon you will be with one of these.