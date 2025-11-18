OLED PC monitor sales are on the up, according to data outfit Trendforce. Compared to last year, sales are up by fully 65%.

That's comparing the third quarter of 2025 with the same period in 2024. If you instead put this quarter up against the previous quarter in 2025, sales of OLED monitors are up 12%, with a grand total of 644,000 units.

Trendforce is predicting 2.62 million units, total, for 2025 and over 80% growth versus 2024. For context, another analyst firm, IDC, is forecasting over 130 million overall PC monitor sales of all types for 2025 and around 25 million specifically gaming monitor sales this year.

That latter figure is probably the most relevant. Currently, the vast majority of OLED monitors are aimed at gaming, with just a handful of models either engineered for content creation and other professional use or the premium consumer segment.

That means OLED is predicted to have roughly 10% of the PC gaming monitor market in 2025. Incidentally, if you're wondering who the big noises in OLED monitors are, according to Trendforce, Asus has taken over the top spot from Samsung, with 21.9% market share in its latest figures.

OLED TVs still make monitors seem pricey. (Image credit: Sony)

Samsung is now second on 18% with MSI third on 14.4%, LG fourth with 12.9% and all the other various brands making up the rest of the market. That said, it's worth recalling that pretty much all OLED gaming monitors are based on panels made by either Samsung or LG.

Both "companies" are actually sprawling conglomerates. So the actual entity that makes Samsung monitors is largely separate from that which makes "Samsung" QD-OLED panels, likewise for the various outfits that fall under the broader LG umbrella.

But, still, a duopoly currently prevails in the OLED monitor market, which is worrisome. Sure, it's a lot better than a monopoly. But having the entire market dominated by just two suppliers, both from the same country, probably isn't ideal for competition and transparent pricing.

That might be why OLED PC monitors seem such poor value compared to OLED TVs. For sure, OLED monitors have gotten quite a bit cheaper. Right now on our monitor deals page, there's a 27-inch 1440p model for $449.99. That's about half the price you'd have paid for a similar monitor a couple of years ago.

But when you can grab a 48-inch LG OLED TV for $900 or a 55-inch Sony model for $1,000, 32-inch or 34-inch PC monitors for similar money don't seem like great value, do they?

It'll be interesting to see how good the deals on OLED monitors are this Black Friday. Personally, I'm tempted by a 49-inch ultrawide. The pixel density is pants, but I adore the form factor for everything. It's epic for gaming immersion and fabulous for multitasking. Right now, $900 is about as cheap as they get. For $700, I could be tempted!