Personally, I've yet to see significant evidence of burn-in on any OLED panel I've used, be that desktop, laptop or phone. But I can't quite shift the notion that it's a long-term risk. But not enough of a risk, it seems, to stop the market for OLED monitors taking off last year, with sales nearly doubling over 2024.

Market analyst Trendforce has a new report out today putting the OLED PC monitor market at 2.735 million units in 2025. That's a 92% increase on 2024.

To put those figures into context, I reported earlier today on broader PC sales numbers that puts overall volumes in the 250 to 300 million units, annually, in recent years. However, roughly only 20% to 25% of that volume is accounted for by desktop PCs, the rest being predominantly laptops.

A very rough back-of-the-envelope calculation therefore puts the desktop market in recent years at about 50 million units or so annually. Not every desktop sale will come with a monitor, of course, and plenty of people buy monitors for existing desktops. But you get a rough idea of the scale of that 2.735 million unit figure for OLED compared to the overall size of the desktop PC market.

It's a decent chunk, in other words, but still very much in the minority. That perhaps isn't surprising, given that it's only recently that we've seen OLED PC monitors dip under $400, while various LCD options just keep getting cheaper.

High refresh 1440p LCD panels can now be had for under $130 and even high-refresh 4K is attainable for sub $250. Speaking of 1440p, of the burgeoning OLED market Trendforce says, "27-inch 240 Hz QHD models gained considerable popularity due to their excellent price-to-performance ratio, significantly increasing shipments."

In terms of which brands are doing best in the OLED market, according to Trendforce, Asus was in the top spot in 2025 with 21.6% share, Samsung second at 19.3%, followed by MSI at number three with 13.1%.

Once you've tried OLED, it's tough to go back to LCD. (Image credit: Future)

Of course, it's Samsung Display and LG Display, both somewhat distinct from their consumer product cousins, who utterly dominate the market for the actual OLED panels themselves, with the likes of Asus and MSI integrating them into chassis and cooking up the image-processing electronics.

As for the future, Trendforce is expecting more growth in 2026 for OLED, albeit not quite as explosive. "Total shipments are expected to grow by 51% YoY as brands continue to roll out new products and marketing strategies gain further traction," Trendforce said.

If Trendforce's forecast is correct, that will put the OLED monitor market at over four million units in 2026, a pretty hefty figure approaching 10% of annual desktop PC sales volumes. OLED, then, still has a long way to go before it becomes the predominant display tech for desktop PCs. But it's clearly becoming much more popular.