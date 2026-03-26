Say what you want about burn-in, sales of OLED PC monitors surged by 92% in 2025

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Go for the burn!

MSI MPG 341CQR QD-OLED X36
(Image credit: Future)

Personally, I've yet to see significant evidence of burn-in on any OLED panel I've used, be that desktop, laptop or phone. But I can't quite shift the notion that it's a long-term risk. But not enough of a risk, it seems, to stop the market for OLED monitors taking off last year, with sales nearly doubling over 2024.

Market analyst Trendforce has a new report out today putting the OLED PC monitor market at 2.735 million units in 2025. That's a 92% increase on 2024.

High refresh 1440p LCD panels can now be had for under $130 and even high-refresh 4K is attainable for sub $250. Speaking of 1440p, of the burgeoning OLED market Trendforce says, "27-inch 240 Hz QHD models gained considerable popularity due to their excellent price-to-performance ratio, significantly increasing shipments."

In terms of which brands are doing best in the OLED market, according to Trendforce, Asus was in the top spot in 2025 with 21.6% share, Samsung second at 19.3%, followed by MSI at number three with 13.1%.

MSI MPG 341CQR QD-OLED X36

Once you've tried OLED, it's tough to go back to LCD. (Image credit: Future)

Of course, it's Samsung Display and LG Display, both somewhat distinct from their consumer product cousins, who utterly dominate the market for the actual OLED panels themselves, with the likes of Asus and MSI integrating them into chassis and cooking up the image-processing electronics.

As for the future, Trendforce is expecting more growth in 2026 for OLED, albeit not quite as explosive. "Total shipments are expected to grow by 51% YoY as brands continue to roll out new products and marketing strategies gain further traction," Trendforce said.

If Trendforce's forecast is correct, that will put the OLED monitor market at over four million units in 2026, a pretty hefty figure approaching 10% of annual desktop PC sales volumes. OLED, then, still has a long way to go before it becomes the predominant display tech for desktop PCs. But it's clearly becoming much more popular.

MSI MPG 321URX gaming monitor
Best gaming monitors 2025

1. Best overall / 4K:
MSI MPG 321URX

2. Best budget 4K:
Asus ROG Strix XG27UCG

3. Best 1440p:
MSI MPG 271QRX

4. Best budget 1440p:
KTC H27T22C-3

5. Best 1080p:
AOC Gaming C27G4ZXE

6. Best Ultrawide:
Gigabyte MO34WQC2

7. Best budget ultrawide:
Xiaomi G34WQi

8. Best 32:9:
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9

9. Best dual-mode:
Alienware AW2725QF


👉Check out our full gaming monitor guide👈

Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

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