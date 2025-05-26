Lenovo is doing deals on gaming screens and even a HTC Vive this Memorial day

Memorial day sales are in full swing and it might just be your last chance to grab some tech deals before Trump's tarrifs take full effect. With tech prices likely to spike with these new conditions, keeping your eyes open for a bargain this weekend has never been more important. We've also been on the lookout for any and all kinds of tech deals, and spotted some great discounts over at Lenovo for the weekend.



It's a bit of a weird assortment with a fair few products on sale, including some great deals on thinkpads and the likes. In this list, I've highlighted what I think are some of the better deals available specifically for us PC gamers. These include gaming monitors, and even a HTC Vive.

This little 24" screen is a pretty cheap buy at the moment with over $100 off. This is a solid affordable screen with no frills. It has a 1920 x 1080 FHD resolution, 180Hz refresh rate and boasts 0.5ms Fast Response Time. A great little starter screen for your PC gaming setup.

Big fancy 4K screens with 240Hz refresh rates and massive curves may be all the rage but they are also all the cash. This is a super capable little screen with a full HD 1080 display that runs at a 180Hz refresh rate, and will cost you about a tenth of what one of those fancier screens will.



For most gamers, this screen is more than enough, especially for over $100 off the usual price. Still it is a little small, and not the most powerful panel around. For more serious gamers this is a nice pick for a secondary screen as it's more than overkill for running discord or looking up wikis while you game.

If the previous 24" inch screen above left you wanting this is a great step up that's on sale. You get that more powerful refresh rate as well as a a larger screen all in the very cool curved form factor.

For those out there reading the first listing and are left wanting more, without paying too much more, then this one could be the pick. The extra $30 lets you into a whole new world of specs which include a wicked 280Hz refresh rate that's overclocked from 240Hz for that ultra smooth gaming experience.



It's also a little bigger with a FHD, VA panel on a 27-inch size complete with a huge 1500R curvature. It also supports AMD Freesync for a hopefully tear free expereince while you game. For under $200, this is a very capable midsized screen that will feel like a huge step up if you're going up in Hz.

This kit and your wonderful gaming computer are all you need to jump into some very high quality VR gaming. You get 5k visuals through the Pro 2's screen with a 120° horizontal field of view (FOV). It also has a slippery smooth 120Hz refresh rate for what is hopefully a tireless VR expereince.

Out of all the deals on Lenovo's site at the moment I didn't expect to see the HTC Vive Pro 2, but here we are. This is a lovely VR headset despite being a bit on the older side when it comes to the platform. It has stunning 5k wide screen visuals with a smooth refresh rate and some of the best tracking around.



One of our main complaints was the price, so a deal like this is great. For anyone new to VR it's worth noting this one does take a bit of setting up, so you might want to do your research or employ your tech savy friend or relative to come help.