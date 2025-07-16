PC gamers don't have many options for CPUs and graphics cards but when it comes to gaming mice, we're absolutely spoiled for choice

Like most people of my age, my first ever PC came with a mouse that was decidedly less than pleasant to use. The ball and rollers, used to track movement, would constantly get all gunked up, sending the cursor to have random attempts at screen freedom all the time. It was also heavy, loud, and uncomfortable to hold.

The recently reviewed Glorious Model O Eternal—now our top recommendation for best budget wired gaming mouse—is a perfect example of just how far we've come in the past 35 years or so.

Naturally, today's mice should be massively better than some ancient ball-roller. Optical sensors are used in almost every mouse around now, and they do a fantastic job of tracking motion across all kinds of surfaces. But I'm not thinking about technological improvements when I say today's mice are so much better than those in the past.

It's the sheer range of different mice available to buy that stands out the most for me. From very affordable, budget models, all the way up to luxury-level clickers, there's something for every wallet. The same is true for size, shape, and even what you're using the mouse for.

Need something that won't hold you back in competitive esports? Take a look at the lightweight Turtle Beach Burst II Air. Just need something that's great for gaming but also simple to use and comfortable for office work? I give you the Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed—gamer in name, the perfect mouse in nature. Suffer from sore tendons in your hands? Grab yourself the fantastically ergonomic Keychron M5.

And these are just the best ones you can get. There's a whole host of other choices out there, many of which are nearly as good but still worth considering.

Sadly, not every aspect of owning and using a PC is as well-stocked and as competitive as the mouse sector. Your desktop rig will have a CPU from one of just two manufacturers, and it's no better when it comes to the graphics card. Browse through our top recommendations for gaming mice below and join me in admiration of the marvellous world of mice.

The quick list