PC gamers don't have many options for CPUs and graphics cards but when it comes to gaming mice, we're absolutely spoiled for choice
Wired or wireless, luxury or budget, there's a perfect gaming mouse for everyone.
Like most people of my age, my first ever PC came with a mouse that was decidedly less than pleasant to use. The ball and rollers, used to track movement, would constantly get all gunked up, sending the cursor to have random attempts at screen freedom all the time. It was also heavy, loud, and uncomfortable to hold.
The recently reviewed Glorious Model O Eternal—now our top recommendation for best budget wired gaming mouse—is a perfect example of just how far we've come in the past 35 years or so.
Naturally, today's mice should be massively better than some ancient ball-roller. Optical sensors are used in almost every mouse around now, and they do a fantastic job of tracking motion across all kinds of surfaces. But I'm not thinking about technological improvements when I say today's mice are so much better than those in the past.
It's the sheer range of different mice available to buy that stands out the most for me. From very affordable, budget models, all the way up to luxury-level clickers, there's something for every wallet. The same is true for size, shape, and even what you're using the mouse for.
Need something that won't hold you back in competitive esports? Take a look at the lightweight Turtle Beach Burst II Air. Just need something that's great for gaming but also simple to use and comfortable for office work? I give you the Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed—gamer in name, the perfect mouse in nature. Suffer from sore tendons in your hands? Grab yourself the fantastically ergonomic Keychron M5.
And these are just the best ones you can get. There's a whole host of other choices out there, many of which are nearly as good but still worth considering.
Sadly, not every aspect of owning and using a PC is as well-stocked and as competitive as the mouse sector. Your desktop rig will have a CPU from one of just two manufacturers, and it's no better when it comes to the graphics card. Browse through our top recommendations for gaming mice below and join me in admiration of the marvellous world of mice.
The quick list
1. Best wireless: Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed
2. Best wired: Logitech G502 X
3. Best budget wireless: Logitech G305 Lightspeed
4. Best budget wired: Glorious Model O Eternal
5. Best lightweight: Turtle Beach Burst II Air
6. Best MMO: Razer Naga Pro
7. Best compact: Razer Cobra Pro
8. Best ambidextrous: Logitech G Pro
9. Best ergonomic: Keychron M5
The best gaming mice for every budget
Best wireless
Tetherless and tireless, the Deathadder V3 HyperSpeed is a fantastic evolution of a beloved mouse design. With an impressive sensor and great wireless performance, there's not much to complain about. And it's a fair chunk cheaper than the V3 Pro.
Best wired
An ergonomic and wired masterpiece, the G502 X has a good range of buttons to program—even a hot-swappable one. Pair that with a sturdy build and an infinite scroll, and it's a super-easy wired mouse to recommend.
Budget wireless
A superb back-to-basics gaming mouse, the G305 Lightspeed is a super affordable way to nab Logitech's best sensor yet. It's not a complex mouse, but it lasts ages on a single AA battery and feels fantastically light under your grip.
Budget wired
Super light in weight, super accurate in tracking, and super value in money. There's nothing to touch the Model O Eternal at this price point, and if the cable was better quality, it would outshine far more expensive mice.
Best lightweight
This is one of the lightest rodents you'll find on the market today, and for something so well-built, it doesn't cost too much, either. Throw in a great, responsive sensor and you have a cracking mouse for esports gaming.
Best compact
The Cobra Pro is great for all you small-handers out there. It's a solid all-rounder just like the DeathAdder HyperSpeed, but dinky. It's great for claw- and fingertip-grippers, too.
Best ambidextrous
Thanks to a very handy set of magnetically swappable side buttons and an ambidextrous shape, the Logitech G Pro is an easy pick for left-handers and ambi-handers alike. It's a fantastic gaming mouse all round, actually, no matter what your use case.
Best ergonomic
The Keychron M5 might look a little funny if you're not used to vertical mice, but if so, let me introduce you to the shape that might just save your wrist from RSI. This mouse is comfy, ergonomic, and crucially, doesn't sacrifice its sensor's gaming credentials to achieve this.
