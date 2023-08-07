PC Gamer's got your back Our experienced team dedicates many hours to every review, to really get to the heart of what matters most to you. Find out more about how we evaluate games and hardware.

Razer's mouse lineup is already pretty packed, but it's just gained a new member in the form of the Razer Cobra Pro. This wireless, RGB-ified gaming mouse is pitched as something of a jack of all trades, ideal for any hand grip and game type.

It comes with a 30,000 DPI Focus Pro optical sensor and Razer's own optical switches under the buttons. There are 10 programmable controls and three ways to connect to your PC (2.4GHz, Bluetooth, USB-C to USB-A cable). At roughly 12cm x 6cm, it's a pretty compact mouse, though that does mean it's not that well suited to larger hands.

At a wincingly expensive $130, it's not exactly cheap either. In fact, that price leaves it just $20 short of Razer's DeathAdder V3 Pro, our favorite wireless mouse. That puts a lot of pressure on the Cobra Pro to deliver the goods. How does it stack up?

I've been using a wired Razer Basilisk V2 as my daily driver for the last few years and I've always loved its ergonomic shape for games and work. The Cobra Pro, though, makes it feel like an ancient relic you might dig up on a rainy Sunday with your detectorist uncle, Jim. The Cobra Pro is lighter, snappier and more responsive, and looks prettier to boot. Just holding it felt like it increased my Gamer Coefficient by at least 30 points.

Cobra Pro specs (Image credit: Future) Connection: 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, USB wired

Sensor: Focus Pro 30K optical sensor

Acceleration: 70G

Speed: 750 IPS

Battery: Up to 170 hours in Bluetooth mode with RGB disabled (advertised). Tested to 19 hours in 2.4GHz mode with RGB enabled

Polling rate: Up to 1,000 Hz

Customizable buttons: 7 on top, 2 on the left-hand side, 1 underneath

Weight: 77g

Price: $130 | £130 | $217 AUD

I use a claw grip, and the Cobra Pro felt very comfortable for me. It seems ever-so-slightly on the smaller side, but perhaps that's because I'm used to the hulking behemoth that is the Basilisk.

In action, the Cobra Pro skims effortlessly over your mouse mat, which combined with the accurate 30,000 DPI sensor and grippy rubberized sides, produces a feeling of absolute control and smoothness. The downside is I now have no excuse for my comically inaccurate headshot attempts. Still, if missing feels this good, maybe I don't want those glory kills anyway.

Note that when changing between 2.4GHz and Bluetooth modes, I came across a strange sensitivity issue. Despite the DPI rating staying the same in Razer's Synapse app, things felt much slower in 2.4GHz mode. I had to drop the Bluetooth DPI to 1,000 to get something that felt like 1,500 DPI in 2.4GHz mode.

The optical sensors under the main mouse buttons, meanwhile, produced satisfying and responsive clicks no matter how fast I jammed my porky digits downwards. Unlike my aging Basilisk, I never experienced missed or doubled-up clicks in the heat of the moment. The mouse wheel, too, is firm in the press, although you don't get the sideways clicks offered on some other Razer mice.

At 77g, the Cobra Pro is not the lightest mouse, and if you're after something that strips out all unnecessary bulk you should look elsewhere. But I wouldn't describe it as particularly heavy either. For gaming generalists or those who want a quality all-rounder, the Cobra Pro ticks a lot of boxes.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

It could have been the first mouse to tempt me back to the classic Gamer Aesthetic, if that getting look didn't drastically diminish the battery life.

It's not mentioned on the official website, but all of Razer's listed 100+ hour battery figures for the Cobra Pro were obtained with the RGB lighting disabled. With the lights on, you'll get far less juice than you might expect. My review unit arrived with 72% charge, and in 2.4GHz mode with the RGB enabled, it died after 18 hours and 40 minutes. I'd expect around 25 hours going from fully charged. A lot of users will probably buy the Cobra Pro intending to leave its light show intact, but if you do, get ready to reach for the charging cable pretty regularly.

Things took a very different turn when I switched off the RGB and moved over to Bluetooth mode. Case in point: after 34 hours of use I was only down to 93%. In other words, the mouse dropped a mere 7% battery after nearly double the number of hours it took for RGB to completely kill it the first time around. Turns out the Cobra Pro has a secret Methuselah DLC, and it's activated by turning off the lights.

It's a shame it has to be this way, though, because the lighting is surprisingly attractive. I thought I had grown out of RGB garishness years ago in favor of a pared-back small form factor PC with nary a light in sight. I was wrong—since most of its lighting is focused on the underside, the Cobra Pro's RGB is rather subtle (as far as bright rainbow effects can ever be considered subtle). It could have been the first mouse to tempt me back to the classic Gamer Aesthetic, if that getting look didn't drastically diminish the battery life.

(Image credit: Future)

Buy if... ✅ You play a variety of game types: While not designed with any gamer archetype in mind, the Cobra Pro suits a range of playstyles.



✅ You hate charging wireless mice: Once the lights are off, this one goes on and on and on.

Don't buy if... ❌ You want to enjoy the RGB lights: Well, you can buy it if that’s the case, but it won't last as long as you'd like.



❌ You have large hands: The Cobra Pro is on the smaller side as far as Razer’s mice go.

The Cobra Pro is not aimed at any one specific type of user. It doesn't have the 20-button madness of the Razer Naga, for example, and gamers with very specific requirements might end up looking elsewhere. But that lack of specialization only broadens its appeal, making it a mouse where most people will find something to like.

So why should you buy it over the superb DeathAdder V3 Pro? Well, its battery life exceeds that of the DeathAdder (at least on paper), although both are fantastic in this area. It also has DPI buttons up top for easy access, a more compact form factor that's better for smaller hands, and that sweet, sweet RGB lighting.

Even without comparing it to Razer's best, the Cobra Pro is a very impressive mouse. It's expensive, for sure, and you're better off treating the RGB as a decadent delicacy that you break out every now and then. But if gaming performance and exceptional battery life are priorities for you, the Cobra Pro should be on your shortlist.