I'll tell you a secret about Razer gaming mice: The cheaper ones are almost as good as the expensive models, and I've found three I'd buy right now this Prime Day

Let's be honest with ourselves—when it comes to gaming mice, there is such a thing as diminishing returns. I'm not talking about the esportists among us, those hyper-reflexed human beings that leave the rest of us gamers in the dust. For them, only the very best gaming mouse will match their fighter pilot-like reflexes.

No, I'm talking about me and you, dear reader. Your average gamers, simply looking for an excellent mouse to plink away at our games with. Let's face it, buying a top-end, uber-expensive mouse in the hopes it will improve our gaming prowess is like buying a Ferrari and thinking we'll all be driving around the track like Lewis Hamilton.

Most of us would be much better off buying a damn-near-as-good model for a much lower price. And luckily, Razer has a whole range of them, superb squeakers that are nearly as good as the very best in the range for significantly less cash. Oh, and it's Prime Day, so they're even cheaper than normal.

Check these little beauties out, but keep it to yourself, yeah? We don't want everyone buying one and driving the prices back up. More for us, that's what I say. Let's have a look inside my swag bag, I mean deal lineup, shall we?

Razer Basilisk V3

Razer Basilisk V3 | Wired | 26,000 DPI | 11 buttons | Right-handed | $69.99 $36.08 at Amazon (save $9.01)

Cor, look at this little ripper. It's got RGB lights, a 26,000 DPI sensor, 11 configurable buttons to play with, and it comes from Razer, a land of excellent gaming mice aplenty. And for some reason it's significantly less than $40 right now, probably because it's wired and not a top-end model. All the better for your pocketbook, that's what I say. Price check: Best Buy $37.98

Yeah, I'll just wait here while you admire the photos in the listing above. Can you believe an RGB-adorned Razer gaming mouse with a 26,000 DPI sensor and 11 configurable buttons can be had for less than the price of takeout for two?

Sure, it's got a cable. Big deal. If you can get over the fact that you have to plug it in, you'll find yourself with a gaming mouse that looks and feels like it costs $100+ for just over $36. It'll be as speedy as you like (esportists non-withstanding), and its larger, ergonomic shape means it'll be comfortable to hold, day in and day out.

You could even throw one in your bag and use it as a backup mouse for this sort of cash. Take it to work and turn up the RGB, I dare you. It's sure to make Barry from accounts raise his eyebrows, that's for sure.

Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed

Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed | Wireless | 30,000 DPI | 6 buttons | Right-handed | $69.99 $54.14 at Amazon (save $15.85)

Well lookee here, this must be one of them there esports mice, I tell thee what. Except this one's under $55, which can't be right. Oh sure, it's not the lightest, and you'll have to swap out an AA battery every 280 hours yourself. But otherwise, this is an incredibly well-specced, ultra-high-performance squeaker for a surprisingly low price. Price check: Best Buy $56.99

Okay, this Viper V3 almost steps on my point of "who needs an esports mouse anyway". I mean, it literally is, it's just a cheaper esports model than the Pro variant.

Let's run through what you get for just a touch over $50. A 30 K optical sensor. 280 hour battery life. A HyperSpeed low-latency wireless connection. Razer's Gen 2 mechanical mouse switches. A "mass-centralised design" oh wait I've fallen off the wagon and gone into pro-gamer territory again.

The downside here is you'll need to swap an AA battery in and out yourself when it runs out of charge. That's slightly inconvenient, but when you only have to do it every 280 hours of usage, I'd say it's a reasonable caveat for the price.

Otherwise, this is a tight-like-a-tiger gaming peripheral that will likely last for years, all for very reasonable money. What was the last internal component you bought for your gaming PC, and how much more did you spend than $50? Exactly.

Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed

Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed | Wireless | 26,000 DPI | 5/8 buttons | 100-hour battery | Right-handed | $99.99 $75.99 at Amazon (save $24)

This might not be quite as fast as the V3 Pro in DPI and polling rate, but it's lighter and has a little more battery life. That, combined with the fact it's usually cheaper than its bigger brother, makes it our best wireless gaming mouse overall right now. And accolades don't come much higher than that.



Price check: Newegg $85

And for my final trick, how about a fully-fledged DeathAdder? This one even manages to beat out its usually-more-expensive older sibling, the DeathAdder V3 Pro, in a couple of key specs, namely lightness and battery life. What does this mean in practice?

It's our pick for the best wireless gaming mouse, full stop. I mean, I could stop writing here, but let's go into why, shall we?

It's usually (but not always) a fair bit cheaper than the Pro, and that tilts the scales in its favour. And while it doesn't support 8 kHz polling (at least, not without an extra dongle) its 1 kHz rate is realistically all any gamer needs, and it saves on battery drain, too. And yeah, yeah, the Pro has a slightly higher DPI. As if anyone every complained about a 26,000 DPI top whack, anyway?

What you're getting here is the iconic (and super comfortable) Razer DeathAdder chassis, excellent gaming performance, subtle, stealth-ed out good looks, and a very reasonable price tag. The DeathAdder is an astonishingly good gaming mouse in any configuration, but this version makes so much financial sense it had to go at the top of our recommendations.

It's a bit loud, though. And fairly fingerprint-prone. But other than that? It's a winner, and the best of the best for a mere $76. How's that for a sign off?