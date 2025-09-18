You can save $100s on either of these RTX 5060 or RTX 5070 gaming laptops, but which to pick? Actually, the answer's pretty easy if you ask me

One of the good things about gaming laptops is that the market is very competitive, with multiple manufacturers all fighting for your wallet. However, that can make choosing a new one quite a challenging, as there are so many options to pick.

Well, worry no more, because I've found two 16-inch gaming laptops from Gigabyte that are well specced and look super sleek. The only problem is that they're practically identical, apart from the GPUs—one sports a GeForce RTX 5060, whereas the more expensive one is home to an RTX 5070.

Solving this puzzle is actually quite easy. All you need to do is take a look at the laptop's screen.

Gigabyte Aero X16 RTX 5060: While this isn't the cheapest RTX 5060 laptop you could find, you're getting a whole lot of hardware for the money. You get a zippy Zen 5 processor, a nice big screen, and plenty of RAM and storage. All in a sleek and silky chassis.



Gigabyte's newest member of its Aero X range, the X16, is a sleek and well-specified gaming laptop. Starting at the head of the hardware list, you get an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, which is a Zen 5-powered chip with eight cores, 16 threads, and a 5 GHz boost clock. As it only has a quarter of the amount of L3 cache as its desktop cousin, the Ryzen 7 9700X, it's not quite as potent, but it's more than fine for a little laptop.

Better yet, it's paired with 32 GB of DDR5 (the speed is unspecified, but it seems that Gigabyte typically fits DDR5-5600) and a 1 TB SSD, with one further PCIe 4.0 2x M.2 slot for an additional drive. That's a nice baseline of RAM and storage, and considerably more expensive laptops often don't provide more.

The main thing to take note of here—and if you do pick up this laptop, it'll be hard to avoid it—is the display panel. Hoving into view at 16 inches in size, the IPS panel boasts a 2560 x 1600 resolution, a 165 Hz refresh rate, and a typical brightness of 400 nits. That'll be lovely to look at, though all those pixels might be a bit taxing for the little RTX 5060 GPU.

Fortunately, you can just enable DLSS 4 upscaling, as well as Multi Frame Generation if the game supports it, to get around that problem. Or, you can just scroll a little further and check out the other Aero X16 laptop on offer.

Gigabyte Aero X16 RTX 5070: The RTX 5070 version of Gigabyte's Aero X16 has exactly the same hardware as the 5060 one above. However, the more GPU is a better match for the 1600p screen, so this is really the one to pick out of the two.



This Aero X16 gaming laptop is exactly the same as the other one, except for a single change. It houses an RTX 5070 GPU, which has 38% more shaders than the RTX 5060. While it still has the same 8 GB of GDDR7 VRAM, those extra CUDA cores make it a far better match for the 1600p screen.

So much so that you'll probably find that you won't need to use DLSS 4 upscaling in a lot of games (though you really should, as it produces better anti-aliasing, as well as more performance), or you'll be able to play your favorite games at higher quality settings.

Given that the RTX 5070 version of the Gigabyte Aero X16 is just 13% more expensive than the 5060 one, it's an easy choice between the two. Sure, $150 isn't to be dismissed lightly, but I do think the extra cash will be worth it in the long run. After all, games aren't getting any easier to run on today's gaming PCs, are they?