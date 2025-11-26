What can I say about the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i? Well, let's start off with the fact we regularly test the most powerful gaming laptops money can buy, and we crowned this model the best high-performance gaming laptop of them all.

It's not a bad result for the Lenovo machine, is it? I suppose I could also go one step further by mentioning that it's currently down to $2,229 at B&H right now as part of its Black Friday deals event, which represents a $1,200 saving over MSRP. If you're interested, of course.

We're curating all the Black Friday PC gaming deals right here

Oh you are? Good, because this RTX 5080-equipped laptop is a performance monster, and even outperforms the RTX 5090 mobile found in the top spec of our best gaming laptop overall, the Razer Blade 16.

So why isn't the Lenovo sitting pretty at the very top spot? Well, the Blade 16 is a far slimmer and sleeker device, and while it's beaten in our gaming benchmarks overall by the Legion Pro 7i, it's the easier machine to live with of the two, while also running cool and quiet.

The Lenovo isn't the slimmest, the coolest-running, or the quietest. But my goodness, the gaming numbers speak for themselves.

Thanks to its 175 W RTX 5080, combined with a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and 32 GB of DDR5 housed in a chassis that can adequately keep things cool, the Lenovo streaks to the top of our leaderboards. Its also got a lovely 240 Hz 1600p OLED display to view all those frames upon, which is one of the best panels we've seen in a gaming laptop to date.

And while my earlier assertion that it isn't the quietest is correct, Lenovo's LegionSpace app allows custom power configurations—which means you can cut down on the fan noise significantly by pulling back the CPU while letting the GPU, as the kids say, eat. Seriously, it's some of the most impressive gaming laptop configuration software we've ever seen, giving you more knobs to twiddle and levers to pull than any other manufacturer allows. And it can allow you to really tune the performance to how you want.

That means great gaming performance and more reasonable fan noise is very much achievable, even if it's still not exactly quiet, per se. Clever stuff.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

So what's not to like? Well, it's still very pricey, although it's much cheaper than most other RTX 5080 gaming laptops right now, even as the sales roll on. The chassis is very well-built and rather spectacular to behold, but it's also a bit angular and chonky, which means the Legion Pro 7i isn't the most portable of machines.

And the battery life is weak. Yes, this is a curse that befalls most high-powered gaming laptops, and the Legion Pro 7i is far from immune. But otherwise, it's a seriously powerful, hewn-from-granite, rock-hard gaming machine, and those qualities mean we can't help but love it.

You will too if you pick one up, I reckon. Sure, it's a lot of cash to pay even with a heavy discount. But if top-tier gaming laptop performance is your goal, this is the machine for you.