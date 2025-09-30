This Energizer-branded laptop has a massive 192 Wh battery with up to 7 days standby time, but you won't technically be able to take it on your next flight

If you know the name 'Energizer', there's a good chance an image of a pink bunny just shot into your brain the second you read the headline. Well, the famous battery brand is now being emblazoned on a productivity laptop, and unsurprisingly, the battery is absolutely massive.

As reported by The Verge, three laptops are launching under the Energizer name, each designed by Avenir Telecom, a French communications company: The Energizer EnergyBook Pro 15, the EnergyBook Pro XL 19, and the Energizer EnergyBook Pro Ultra. The last is considered the flagship model and comes with a whopping 18-inch display (with a 1920 x 1200 resolution).

The Pro Ultra comes with a 192 Wh battery. For context on this figure, of all the batteries we've tested lately, the absolute max capacity we've found is 175 Wh on the likes of the Acer Predator Helios 18 AI or Razer Blade 16. Both of these laptops have RTX 5090s and cost thousands of dollars. Those bigger batteries are an attempt to get normal battery life out of high-end hardware.

The Pro Ultra, however, comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512 GB of SSD storage. You don't need a huge battery to get decent battery life out of those parts.

Energizer says the battery gets you up to seven days of standby time, 28 hours of 'intensive office use' and up to 11 hours of gaming or graphic design use. A 'Ryzen 5' processor could mean an awful lot of things but it must be said, I can't imagine you'd get the best quality gaming performance out of it, particularly without a discrete GPU.

The Razer Blade 16 (Image credit: Future)

The press release for the Pro Ultra comes with a price of €449, which works out to just over $500. Not much more information is given here on the Pro Ultra model, or the other two, though it suggests the huge battery only exists in the flagship model.

The EnergyBook Pro 15 has, naturally, a 15-inch screen and is intended to be "compact, lightweight, and versatile", whereas the XL model comes with an 18-inch screen (like the Ultra). No information has been given on the specs of the two other models, or which specific Ryzen processor exists in the Pro Ultra.

It is worth noting, though, that a 192 Wh battery is not allowed on a plane, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. With approval (and after taking it out of the device), you can get exceptions for batteries up to 160 Wh, but the Ultra Pro exceeds that. I likely wouldn't want to bring a $5,000 gaming laptop on a plane, but a productivity machine with a big battery life does make sense to bring somewhere, especially if it's for work, but you'd technically have to ship this Energizer device if you wanted to use it in a different country.

Still, it would be strange for a laptop with a battery brand slapped on the front to have a weak battery life, wouldn't it?