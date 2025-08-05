These two RTX 50-series gaming laptop deals are back down to Prime Day prices because time has no meaning anymore and we're all living in a simulation

Prime Day feels like ages ago now, doesn't it? But lo and behold, these two Asus gaming laptops have fallen to exactly the same prices I was finding them for at the end of the sales period. Both of these high-performance gaming machines spent the entirety of Prime Week (I'm trying to make it a thing) stacking up ever-increasing discounts, and now they're back, baby, they're back.

So, you really haven't missed out if you ignored the Prime Day sales entirely, as other retailers march to the beat of their own drum. Each is equipped with a shiny new RTX 50-series GPU, and each represents fantastic value in today's somewhat-pricey gaming laptop market, so let's remind ourselves of why each is well worth your cash in the hazy days of August.

Asus TUF A16 RTX 5070 | $1,350 at Best Buy

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 5070 Ti | $1,550 at Best Buy

Asus TUF A16

Asus TUF A16 | RTX 5070 | Ryzen 9 270 | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1,699 $1,349.99 at Best Buy (save $350)

How about this RTX 5070 machine for the same sort of price you'll find many RTX 4070 laptops at the moment? Sure, it's only got a 1200p screen, but that just means that mobile GPU shouldn't struggle making the most of the 165 Hz refresh rate, particularly when Multi Frame Generation is thrown into the mix. Again, it's got 32 GB of RAM, which makes a real change at this price point from the many, many 16 GB laptops we were finding up until recently. A very tidy gaming laptop for the cash, and one I'm eyeing with my personal funds.

I've got a particular soft spot for this machine every time it turns up at this price, even going so far as to crown it the gaming laptop I'd buy with my own money over Prime Day. Nothing's changed here (other than my bank balance, which remains minimal), so it's still probably the lappy I covet most right now for reasonable cash. Very reasonable, in fact, for $1,350 at Best Buy right now.

That desirability is mostly down to the balance of the specs overall. The screen might be only 1920 x 1200, but it means the 140 W TGP RTX 5070 has plenty of headroom to make the most of the panel's 165 Hz refresh rate. The eight-core, 16-thread AMD chip at its heart should have plenty of grunt for modern gaming (and productivity, now I come to think of it), and it comes replete with 32 GB of DDR5.

Oh, and a 1 TB Gen 4 SSD. You'd be amazed how many laptops I find for much more cash than the Asus with 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD, both of which are getting a little tight in 2025.

And just to top it all off, Asus has chosen to show it off with red RGB. Red and black's my favourite colour combo. I mean, you can adjust it, of course. But why would you bother when this 16-inch gamer boi looks so, well, mean?

Asus ROG Strix G16

Asus ROG Strix G16 | RTX 5070 Ti | Ryzen 9 8940HX | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1,999.99 $1,549.99 at Best Buy (save $450)

With a 140 W RTX 5070 Ti and an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX at its heart, this 16-inch lappy is a pretty powerful one for the price. It even manages to come in cheaper than some RTX 5070 machines—with a lot more RGB flair, if that's your sort of thing. The refresh rate of 165 Hz is solid, and the 16 GB of RAM is... well, it's just okay. However, it's easily upgradable up to 64 GB, and the 1200p panel means the GPU will be given free rein to munch through your games.

Speaking of RGB, prepare thine sunglasses. Yep, the Asus ROG Strix G16 isn't exactly a shrinking violet, but at $1,550, it's more the components inside I'm interested in. Here you get a 140 W RTX 5070 Ti, a mobile GPU that we've been very impressed with in our testing to date.

That mega GPU comes in combination with a remarkably chonky 16-core 32-thread AMD Ryzen 9 CPU. This combo alone represents remarkably good value at this sort of price, making this laptop a genuine gaming firebreather. Not to mention it's at the same sort of cash I'm finding many RTX 5060 machines for right now.

Again, you get a 1200p 165 Hz display, and again, this bothers me little. It simply means the internals will have zero issue pushing high frame rates to the panel, which means smooth gaming is very much in your future if you pick up one of these.

16 GB of DDR5 is a bit... meh, I'll grant you, although it's an easy enough upgrade in the future. The 1 TB SSD is just dandy for the cash, though—although while I had it cracked open to upgrade the RAM, I'd be very tempted to stick in a cheap 2 TB SSD just to round out the specs sheet to near perfection.

Regardless, this is a helluva lot of gaming laptop for the money, and it's good to see it back down at this price once more. Two very tempting machines, two prices I thought I'd seen the back of for some time to come. Laptop gods be praised.