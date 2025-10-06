The cheapest RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop I've ever seen is here already in the early Prime Day sales and my heart is full of joy

Save $600 HP Omen Max 16 | RTX 5070 Ti: was $2,099.99 now $1,499.99 at HP US If you did a double take, you're in good company. This HP machine is the first RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop I've seen drop below the $1,500 mark, even if it's only by a single cent. That's a remarkably powerful GPU combined with a chonky eight-core AMD chip and a pleasingly well-weighted 1200p display, which means it should have no issue spitting out plenty of frames to make the most of its 165 Hz refresh rate. The RAM is a little meagre at 16 GB, and the SSD is very small, but both can be upgraded with relative ease—and compromises have to be made somewhere at this price. Key specs: RTX 5070 Ti | Ryzen AI 7 H 350 | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 16 GB RAM | 512 GB SSD |

Yes, the early Amazon October Prime Day sales (or Big Deal Days, if you really insist) are upon us already, and I've found a fantastic gaming laptop deal to kick us off with.

This RTX 5070 Ti-toting HP Omen Max 16 is down to $1,500 right now, beating out even the oft-discounted MSI Vector 16 HX before things have technically got started. It's an excellent gaming machine for a price that literally made me do a double take this morning, but you do have to be aware of a caveat or two.

Let's kick things off with that GPU. HP doesn't list the TGP, which is a particular bug bear of mine, but some searching around suggests its a 140 W variant. That should be plenty powerful, especially when paired with a 1200p screen.

Yes, I can hear the complaints already. What, no 1600p? But the truth is, even the RTX 5070 Ti mobile can struggle at that resolution without some DLSS and Multi Frame Generation assistance, whereas 1200p is a much easier ask. Plus, I've tested plenty of 16-inch gaming laptops with 1200p screen, and the truth is that games (and just about everything else) look lovely once you've squeezed things down to a laptop panel size.

The CPU is excellent, too. It's an eight-core 16-thread Ryzen chip that should have no issues at all for gaming, and it's not exactly underpowered for productivity, either. Sure, an Intel chip with many, many cores might beat it out for task-based performance, but I'd still rate the mobile Ryzen chips as great all-round performers in virtually any scenario.

The RAM's a little meagre though, I will admit, at just 16 GB. Plus, it's only got a tiny little SSD, a mere 512 GB. That's not a lot of room on a modern machine, so out of the box you'd need to be very careful with how many games you have installed at once.

Luckily, both the RAM and the NVMe drive are easy to upgrade, and they're still relatively cheap components to stick in at a later date. We're currently finding great deals on SSD drives, too, so you could quite happily pick one up at the same time and still come in cheaper than just about every other similarly-equipped laptop on the market.

It's the best price on an RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop I've found to date, and that's made my morning very pleasant indeed. A handsome machine with good components for a mega price? This Prime Day's got some good omens going on right from the get-go, hasn't it?