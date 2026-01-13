Save $350 Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI | RTX 5070 Ti: was $1,899.99 now $1,549.99 at Best Buy This 16-inch lappy is relatively slim and sleek, being one of Acer's S-line models—which is all the more surprising given the price and the hardware nestled inside. It's got a 1600p 240 Hz OLED display, which is kept fed by a 24-core Intel chip and a 115 W RTX 5070 Ti. Those are some pretty mega components for the money, and you even get 32 GB of DDR5 in the middle of the RAMpocalypse. Luxury! Key specs: RTX 5070 Ti | Core Ultra 9 275HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz OLED | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD

Hello and welcome to the gaming hardware hard times. Yes, the ongoing memory crisis is making it hard to find good deals on most things with a DRAM module at the moment, but I've still managed to find one of my most-desired gaming laptops going for a reasonable price.

It's this Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI machine, currently down to $1,550 at Best Buy. Beyond being a relatively slim and sleek 16-inch lappy for reasonable money (amid a lineup of many similarly-priced chonkers with lesser specs), you also get a 240 Hz OLED display for your cash, and that's pretty special.

OLED screen tech is about the best you can get in a gaming laptop right now, and it really does make a huge difference to how you see your games. Near-infinite contrast, vivid colors—it's the display tech you want if you're dropping $1,500+ of your hard-earned money.

Of course, a 1600p display needs some properly-powerful graphics hardware to make the most of it, and this Acer machine delivers the goods with a 115 W RTX 5070 Ti mobile. That's not the full wattage spec, but it still makes for a punchy mobile GPU in a portable form factor.

Plus, what's this? 32 GB of DDR5 in 2026? Yep, this model's hanging on in there as RAM prices soar, likely because it's stock that was bought in the pre-RAM Ragnarök times. Pair that with a 24-core Intel chip (eight Performance, 16 Efficient) and you've got a whole lot of hardware for a very reasonable sum.

I'd imagine that such a hefty list of components crammed into a tidy chassis will make for some serious fan noise at full tilt, but hey, that's the price you pay for most svelte-yet-powerful mobile gaming machines in 2026. Perhaps we'll see that start to change this year—but in the meantime, I'd like some more 32 GB gaming laptops with decent discounts, please. Whaddaya mean, I can't have it all? No fair.