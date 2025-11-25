In our battle of the 14-inch gaming laptops earlier this year, we put the Razer Blade 14 in first place, ahead of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. That's not to say the latter is no good, however—it's more a credit to the brilliance of Razer's 14-inch gaming laptop, and the odd misstep from the G14 that edges it into the second spot.

However, price always has to factor into these decisions, and now the RTX 5060 version of the G14 is down to $1,300 at Best Buy, it's the one I'd seriously consider opting for if I was looking to save some cash.

I've been waiting all year for the G14 to drop to reasonable prices, and it looks like the Black Friday sales have granted my wish. The 2025 version has the same chassis design we loved so much in the earlier iteration, and it's still one of the most portable, sleek-looking 14-inch gaming laptop designs we've ever come across.

Chuck it in a shoulder bag, take it wherever you go. We love a 14-inch form factor, and this one has a milled aluminium frame that not only tucks into your luggage with ease, but feels tough enough to withstand life on the road.

Nestled inside is a 120 Hz OLED panel that looks gorgeous in person. It's tuned slightly differently to the one you'll find in the Blade 14, but is the same panel, and it's a stunning display to cast your games across.

It's an 1800p screen, which is a very high resolution for a 14-inch panel. As this laptop comes with a 90 W RTX 5060, though, you'll need to take advantage of DLSS 4 and possibly a bit of Frame Generation to make the most of it at native resolution, but that's a small price to pay for... well, a very small laptop.

All RTX 5060 mobile machines benefit from a bit of upscaling help in very demanding games (even the higher-wattage Blade 14, with its equivalent 1800p display), so it's not something I'm going to hold too hard against the Asus.

It's also got a surprisingly chonky eight-core 16-thread AMD Ryzen 9 270 in the driving seat, so CPU grunt shouldn't be an issue. It's a shame this model isn't able to receive a RAM upgrade, though, as the 16 GB of LPDDR5-7500X is soldered to the board. That being said, it's still a fine amount of memory to work with as long as you keep an eye on your background apps while gaming.

What else, what else? The 1 TB SSD is a decent size, and the speakers on the G14 are the best we've heard in a 14-inch gaming laptop, which means watching a movie on that OLED panel in a hotel room should reveal some sonic punch you weren't expecting.

Speaking of sound, though, it's worth pointing out the fan noise of the G14 is whinier than the previous generation. You can fiddle with the power settings in Asus' Armoury Crate software to get it down to more reasonable levels, though.

So, while there are drawbacks to this lappy, it's still a fabulous thing—and it's $150 cheaper than the RTX 5060 Razer Blade 14, which can currently be found for $1,449 at Amazon. And while the Razer is the better 14-inch gaming laptop overall, I'd still be sorely tempted to save a decent chunk of change and pick up the G14 instead. How about you?