I've been scanning Prime Day gaming laptop deals for days and I've finally figured out how to buy an RTX 5080 machine for under $1,800... but there's a knack

HP Omen Max 16 | RTX 5080 | Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 32 GB RAM | 1 TB SSD | $1,767.99 at HP with promo code LEVELUP20 (save $942)

I'd normally dismiss any RTX 5080 laptop as not being worth the huge premium over the 5070 Ti. But this one is only about $150 pricier and that makes it a conspicuous deal and far cheaper than any other RTX 5080 laptop around. And it's from HP, not some random brand you've never heard of. Just note you'll need to use the "LEVELUP20" code and configure the 255HX Intel CPU, the RTX 5080 and the non-4x4 1TB SSD to hit that price. Good luck.

Word to the wise. You're going to need to be careful with the config to hit this price. But it is doable. Behold the sub-$1,800 RTX 5080 laptop, courtesy of HP.

Specifically, we're talking the HP Omen Max 16 for precisely $1,767.99. To hit that price, follow the link, then make sure, "Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 255HX (up to 5.2 GHz, 30 MB L3 cache, 20 cores, 20 threads) + NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU (16 GB)" is selected.

You'll also need to make sure you have, "1 TB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD" chosen and not, "1 TB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD (4x4 SSD)". At checkout, use the code "LEVELUP20" to finally get down to that sub-$1,800 sticker. It's a bit of a pain, but worth it in the end.

After all, the next cheapest RTX 5080 laptop this Amazon Prime day is $2,300 so this HP is miles, miles cheaper. The all-round spec is reasonable, too, with 32 GB of RAM and a 165 Hz 1200p IPS screen to go along with the RTX 5080, 1TB SSD and Intel CPU.

In other words, there are no major weak points to suffer for the uber-low price. I'm guessing the battery life won't break records, and with a 16-inch screen and 5.92lb kerb weight, it's not going to disappear into a handbag. But that's how it usually rolls with powerful gaming laptops.

More to the point, the RTX 5080 is pretty new on the scene, so this will be one of the quickest gaming laptops around for some time to come. At the absolute soonest, Nvidia might announce next-gen laptop GPUs in about 18 months with actual systems available some months after that.

Anyway, this is the first time I've been tempted by an RTX 5080 laptop. This is a very good price and this rig should tear through the latest games for a least a couple of years.