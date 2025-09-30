I've admired this OLED-equipped Acer gaming laptop on my travels and now it's down to $1,200 I reckon it's a bit of a bargain

Save $380 Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S | RTX 5060: was $1,579.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy "Ooh, an OLED" I said out loud as I stumbled across this deal. That's because OLED displays are traditionally found on expensive laptops, but we're starting to see them on cheaper machines these days, and that's great to see—especially in 240 Hz form. This model is also a very slim and sleek customer, despite its substantial rear lip. I have been known to pick up the new Acer Predator Helios models at trade shows and coo over their aesthetic design, and this one's no exception. Plus, it's got a 115 W variant of the RTX 5060, which means it's a bit more powerful than other slim machines using the same GPU—although you'll definitely need some DLSS and MFG help to make the most of its 1600p display. Still, it's a very desirable gaming laptop, if you ask me. Key specs: RTX 5060 | Core Ultra 9 275HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD |



Price check: Newegg $1,599.99

I'm often on the move with PC Gamer, attending trade shows around the world hunting for the best gear. As a result, I usually have to hot-foot it through the booths, keeping my beady eyes out for the most desirable PC gaming kit—and I distinctly remember the refreshed Acer Predator Helios Neo models stopping me in my tracks this year.

That's because of their crisp-edged, professional-looking designs, their lovely-looking OLED displays, and the distinct impression that I'd rather have one of them in my backpack than my ageing 2021 Razer lappy, which is starting to feel a touch behind the times. In short, they're gaming laptops I've been known to lust over on my travels, and this Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S for $1,200 at Best Buy right now has me rather smitten.

Join us on WhatsApp for daily deals, direct to your phone.

For a start, although the chassis has a sizable rear lip, it's not the gigantic whale-tail you'll find on many desktop replacement models. The whole thing has a tasteful sleekness to it, which feels remarkably solid in the hands without being too hefty. The keyboard feels pretty grand, too, and it's easily a laptop you could whip out on the train or in an airport lounge without looking like a stereotypical gamer-on-the-go.

Sure, this one's only got a mobile RTX 5060, but at least it's the full 115 W spec, which we've found to be pretty performant in other lappys we've tested, like the Asus TUF A14 2025. Okay, so that one's 5 W off the pace, but the performance should be fairly similar nonetheless.

Plus, the CPU here is a bit of a barnstormer, too, being a 24-core (eight Performance, 16 Efficient) Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, which is remarkably beefy. Match that up with 16 GB of DDR5 (upgradeable despite the relative slimness, which is nice) and you've got a pretty powerful machine wrapped up in the sort of chassis you could use in a meeting without embarrassment, as well as gaming at home.

There are a couple of caveats to be aware of, though. Firstly, although it's got a "stop-you-in-your-tracks" 1600p 240 Hz OLED panel, that's a whole lot of pixels and refresh rate for the RTX 5060 to cope with, even at top wattage spec—so you'll need some DLSS and Multi Frame Generation help to make the most of it. Plus, given the high-spec CPU in such a tidy frame, I'd imagine it's pretty noisy under duress.

But otherwise, I reckon this is a very desirable gaming laptop for a super attractive price. Should I be a lesser man, I might have walked away with one tucked under my arm in the hope that no-one would notice, but alas, morals got in the way. Just kidding, Acer. Please don't bar me from the booth next year.