I have a thing for 14-inch gaming laptops. For me, it's the best form factor for a notebook; small enough to be portable, but with enough screen real estate and cooling to actually deliver when gaming. And they're also big enough to be fitted with decent GPUs, too.

And the Black Friday gaming laptop deals are really delivering this year, to the point where we have three compact machines available without as hefty a price premium as you normally get with a 14-inch notebook. And I've used every one of these gaming laptops myself and each has something to offer.

Save $630 HP Omen Transcend 14 | RTX 5060: was $1,829.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy This is a super-slim and portable 14-inch gaming laptop, and while the hardware inside isn't the most powerful you can get for the money, the fact you can easily slip it in a shoulder bag is pretty impressive. Dollars to donuts its a low-wattage RTX 5060 variant, and the 1800p panel means you'll absolutely need to make use of DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation to make the most of its 120 Hz refresh rate, but still—hyper portable laptops come with caveats, and this is still a very good machine for the price. Plus, an OLED display and 32 GB of RAM? Yes please. Key specs: RTX 5060 | Core Ultra 7 255H | 14-inch | 1800p | 120 Hz OLED | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD Price check: Newegg $1,299.99

I used the last generation of HP Omen Transcend 14 laptops and came away hugely impressed with both the build quality and the sheer smolness of the device. It's easily the tiniest 14-inch gaming laptop you can buy, though that itself does come with a compromise.

Namely, the power of the GPU. The RTX 5060 in this machine is going to be low wattage, but I think it might be a little higher than the 65 W the previous RTX 4060 used, and even then, it will deliver a decent level of gaming performance for the money.

Save $700 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 | RTX 5060: was $1,999.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy The little ROG Zephyrus G14 2025 might be noisier than the previous model, but it's still a great 14-inch gaming laptop pick. This one's got a 90 W RTX 5060, which will likely need some DLSS assistance to make the most of its 1800p display. That being said, it's a gorgeous OLED panel, and the chassis design here is just as good as it ever was. Slim, stylish, and easy to throw in a backpack—with a good dose of gaming power tucked inside its aluminium frame. Key specs: RTX 5060 | Ryzen 9 270 | 14-inch | 1800p OLED | 120 Hz | 16 GB LPDDR5-7500X | 1 TB SSD Price check: Newegg $1,649

This Zephyrus G14 is the sweet spot for these 14-inch machines right now, especially now the outstanding RTX 5070 Razer Blade 14 deal has disappeared from both Amazon and Razer's own store.

This RTX 5060-powered device si going to be a fantastic compact gaming laptop, sporting a relatively high 90 W TGP and a rather stunning 120 Hz OLED display. It might struggle to hit 1800p resolutions with ease, and the fans have a bit of a strange tone unless you fiddle with the fan curve, but it will still be a micro machine you'll be more than happy with.

This is the 14-inch gaming laptop I am currently in love with, having made the RTX 5070 version my daily driver. This RTX 5060 version might be a lot of cash for an RTX 5060 gaming laptop, but it is the pinnacle of the 14-inch form factor.

The chassis is stunning, and far more svelte than the chonky last generation machine, and that OLED display is glorious. But it's also got a 115 W TGP version of the RTX 5060, which puts it above the other two machines in this list, and will deliver the best gaming performance of the three.

I've also been hugely impressed with the power of that AMD processor. It's not the full Radeon 890M iGPU that you get with the HX 370, but the 880M still gives some decent 1080p performance without chewing through the battery so hard if you're away from the plug.