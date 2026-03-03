Apple somehow just doubled the amount of storage in the new MacBook Air M5 base model to 512 GB despite the memory crisis

News
By published

Though the base price has gone up $100.

Apple MacBook Air M5
(Image credit: Apple)

With all indications being that the AI-fuelled memory crisis will get worse before it gets better and will also be upon us until at least 2028, fair to say there's a legitimate concern whether affordable PCs will be viable at all. We may not even get to ask the question about how much memory or storage to expect. But here comes Apple with a new MacBook Air with double the storage of the previous model.

There is a catch. The new MacBook Air M5 base model with 512 GB of storage costs an extra $100 over the outgoing MacBook Air M4 with 256 GB. But then the MSRP of the base MacBook Air was $999 since forever until this M5 model jumped to $1,099. Factor in generally heightened inflation in recent years, and the MacBook Air M5 today with 512 GB is comfortably cheaper in real terms than its equivalent with half the storage from a few years ago.

Apple MacBook Air M5

Apple makes scant mention of gaming in its M5 Air marketing pitch. (Image credit: Apple)

Without being at all privy to any of Apple's commercial deals, it's safe to assume that when Apple comes knocking, even in this crisis, suppliers pay attention. Get on the wrong side of Apple in the hope of some short-term profiteering over the memory crisis, and that could spell long-term pain well after the current AI bubble pops, or at least normalises.

Put another way, if any company making regular old computers for us normies, as opposed to chips for AI servers, is in a position to get a vaguely reasonable deal right now for RAM and storage, it's Apple. It's also true that Apple has always charged absolutely ridiculous amounts of money for memory and SSD upgrades. In that regard, Apple absolutely has plenty of margin to work with.

That obviously doesn't apply quite so directly for base configurations without a premium added for upgrades. But it underlines that earlier point about Apple's fat margins.

Anywho, it will be interesting to see how this develops. If memory prices do generally keep going up with the consequence that even basic PCs become prohibitively expensive, we could end up, at least for a time, in the bizarre situation where the cheapest option is Apple.

The problem with that, unfortunately, is gaming. The one application type for which a MacBook is undeniably suboptimal is gaming, largely due to software compatibility. But heck, maybe if the only reasonably priced computers out there for a while are Macs, the games industry might take a bit more notice. Or not. OK, probably not.

Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

