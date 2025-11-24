The best ergonomic gaming keyboard isn't just great for your body, it's now under $120 this Black Friday so it'll do wonders for your wallet too
And the latest version is under $160, if you want even more ergo from your ergo keeb.
Mention the phrase 'ergonomic' when talking about keyboards, and most PC enthusiasts will conjure ultra-bespoke and complex-looking devices such as the Dygma Defy or the ZSA Moonlander. They're not all styled like they're some kind of NASA experiment, and it just so happens that the best ergonomic gaming keyboard, the Kinesis Gaming Freestyle Edge RGB, is very traditional looking.
But that doesn't mean it isn't very comfortable to use, and the permanently split arrangement of the keyboard, along with the lovely wrist pads, means that your shoulders and wrists will be able to cope with many long hours of work and gaming.
- We're curating the best deals this Black Friday on PC gaming products we love
Best of all, you can pick up a version with Cherry MX silver switches for just $119 at Amazon. Considering that it launched at over $200, this is a very nice saving indeed. Admittedly, those particular Cherry switches might not be to everyone's taste.
That's because they have a very short travel and rapidly switch (not quite rapid trigger level of switching, but still speedy). What's great for gaming can be a bit annoying for day-to-day use, though you'd probably get used to it after a while.
The Freestyle Edge RGB really is a fantastic ergonomic keyboard, though it does have a few niggles, such as stiff, fixed USB cables and the fact that you have to pay extra for a simple, plastic lift kit should you want to tent the keyboard halves. For $30 at Kinesis Gaming, it's pretty expensive for what it is.
If tenting is a must for you, though, then don't bother with the Freestyle Edge RGB. Instead, grab Kinesis Gaming's new Freestyle Edge Plus, which is also discounted in the Black Friday sales, coming in at $159 at Amazon.
The lift kit comes with that keyboard, and the Edge RGB Plus is my current daily driver. It's so good that I can't see myself using anything else for a long time. It's going to take something very special to make me relegate it to my hardware cupboard. Maybe a Freestyle Edge 2?
👉Check out all of Amazon's ergonomic keyboard deals👈
1. Best overall:
Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
2. Best budget:
Gamakay x Naughshark NS68
3. Best mid-range:
Ducky Zero 6108
4. Best rapid trigger:
Wooting 80HE
5. Best wireless rapid trigger:
Keychron K2 HE
6. Best silent:
Be Quiet! Light Mount
7. Best tenkeyless:
Keychron Q3 Max
8. Best low profile:
NuPhy Air60 HE
9. Best ergonomic:
Kinesis Freestyle Edge RGB
10. Best membrane:
Roccat Magma
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in the early 1980s. After leaving university, he became a physics and IT teacher and started writing about tech in the late 1990s. That resulted in him working with MadOnion to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its PC gaming section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com covering everything and anything to do with tech and PCs. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open-world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.