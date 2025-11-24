Mention the phrase 'ergonomic' when talking about keyboards, and most PC enthusiasts will conjure ultra-bespoke and complex-looking devices such as the Dygma Defy or the ZSA Moonlander. They're not all styled like they're some kind of NASA experiment, and it just so happens that the best ergonomic gaming keyboard, the Kinesis Gaming Freestyle Edge RGB, is very traditional looking.

But that doesn't mean it isn't very comfortable to use, and the permanently split arrangement of the keyboard, along with the lovely wrist pads, means that your shoulders and wrists will be able to cope with many long hours of work and gaming.

We're curating the best deals this Black Friday on PC gaming products we love

Best of all, you can pick up a version with Cherry MX silver switches for just $119 at Amazon. Considering that it launched at over $200, this is a very nice saving indeed. Admittedly, those particular Cherry switches might not be to everyone's taste.

That's because they have a very short travel and rapidly switch (not quite rapid trigger level of switching, but still speedy). What's great for gaming can be a bit annoying for day-to-day use, though you'd probably get used to it after a while.

The Freestyle Edge RGB really is a fantastic ergonomic keyboard, though it does have a few niggles, such as stiff, fixed USB cables and the fact that you have to pay extra for a simple, plastic lift kit should you want to tent the keyboard halves. For $30 at Kinesis Gaming, it's pretty expensive for what it is.

If tenting is a must for you, though, then don't bother with the Freestyle Edge RGB. Instead, grab Kinesis Gaming's new Freestyle Edge Plus, which is also discounted in the Black Friday sales, coming in at $159 at Amazon.

The lift kit comes with that keyboard, and the Edge RGB Plus is my current daily driver. It's so good that I can't see myself using anything else for a long time. It's going to take something very special to make me relegate it to my hardware cupboard. Maybe a Freestyle Edge 2?