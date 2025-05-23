The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset is now at the best price I've seen at only $229

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Headset | PlayStation Version (PC compatible) | 40 mm drivers | Fully retractable mic arm | Active Noise Cancellation | 10–40,000 Hz | 30 hr battery | $349.99 $228.93 at Amazon

So comfortable you'll never want to take them off, the hotswappable batteries and DAC that doubles as a charging dock may mean you never have to. That said, I really wouldn't recommend sleeping in these… Still, it's no wonder this is one of the best wireless gaming headsets around. It may not come with the most amazing mic, but the Sonar feature in the GG software does a fantastic job of fixing the fuzziness. Price check: Newegg $349.99 | Best Buy $299.99

End-game enemies found throughout Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 final act have repeatedly made a fool of me. Long wind ups and off-beat animations are difficult but not impossible to learn to parry—no, what I'm salty about are the not-so-wee Sakapatate blighters roaming around the Endless Night Sanctuary. We're both there for one reason and one reason only, to fight, so why even bother with a hidden blade attack? And why, despite its very clear sound cue, do I keep whiffing the parry???

I may just need to get good—but a good deal on some exceptionally snazzy headphones wouldn't hurt either. See what I did there? Alright, well—you can pick up the PlayStation version of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset for just $229 at Amazon.

Katie raved about the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro headset in her review, and I'm here to explain why I'm not bigging up the PC version of these cans specifically. The PlayStation version of the headset is also PC compatible, but enjoys a much deeper discount than the specific PC version, which itself costs $300. Besides the packaging, the biggest difference between the two versions of the Pro is that you may not be able to establish a wireless connection between the PlayStation version of the headset and an Xbox console.

In short, if you pick up the much more deeply discounted PlayStation version of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro headset, you can still give that little Sakapatate what-for on PC. Still, that's not all these cans are good for. With 40 mm drivers, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable, adjustable, closed-back design, these headsets will thoroughly immerse you in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's excellent soundtrack too.

Now, it's definitely not very sexy, but let's talk battery life. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro offers 30 hours on one charge, but the cool thing is you never have to use them while they're plugged into power. This SteelSeries headset comes with hotswappable lithium-ion batteries and a DAC; by popping the battery out of the headset when it's low on juice, slotting it into the ESS Sabre Quad-DAC, and replenishing your headset with the battery you had on stand-by, there's no need to plug in and wait. Even better, when slotted into the ESS Sabre Quad-DAC, the battery packs take only about an hour to charge up fully.

As Katie writes, "It's a truly untethered experience that means I've hardly had a reason to take the Arctis Nova Pro off my head other than to admire it. I've been taking it to bed, for crying out loud."

Katie points out in her review that lithium ion batteries have their drawbacks, including temperature sensitivity and the concerning flaw of not being able to recharge if fully depleted. But even with that in mind, it's honestly a bit surprising more wireless headsets haven't adopted a similar hotswappable battery feature.