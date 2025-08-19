I'm genuinely excited to check out Beyerdynamic's first 2.4 GHz wireless gaming headsets, but they'll only be available in Canada and the EU for now

The Beyerdynamic MMX 330 Pro is our favourite wireless audiophile gaming headset, and I should know, I'm the one who reviewed it. As I tested it, however, I came up with a couple of drawbacks—it's wired only, and you can't detach the mic. It seems like Beyerdynamic may have been listening, as it's just announced two new wireless models with removable microphones. But should you be a US resident, I wouldn't get too excited just yet, as the company says they'll only be available in Canada and the EU for now.

The Beyerdynamic MMX 150 wireless is the cheaper of the two, with an MSRP of $250 CAD/€179. It looks like a Beyerdynamic model through and through, what with those wide, circular earcups and squishy velour earpads, and features 40 mm dynamic drivers that the company claims are "detail-rich", along with 50-hour battery life.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Beyerdynamic) (Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

We've long rated Beyerdynamic gear for its excellent sound, but this new 2.4 GHz set looks to take things one step further than your average gaming set with what Beyerdynamic calls its "META voice" detachable microphone.

That's "Most Effective Tactic Available", apparently. Ugh. Still, the cardioid condenser mic on the MMX 330 Pro is one of the best I've heard on a gaming set, so hopefully Beyerdynamic brings some of that knowledge over to this newer, slightly cheaper model. I say slightly, because it's still pretty pricey for a modern gaming headset. It better live up to expectations for that sort of cash, in my book.

The MMX 230 wireless, however, is more expensive still, with a $350 CAD/€249 MSRP. It's got a few more fancy specs to be aware of, though, including a bleeding-edge Bluetooth 6.0 connection for taking it on the move and a noise cancelling mic that Beyerdynamic says ensures "gamers voices cut through the chaos with crystal clarity, blocking out background distraction to hear every callout, every time."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Beyerdynamic) (Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

Yep, that'll be a noise cancelling unit then. Other than that, it's also got a set of 40 mm drivers providing the audio firepower, and a smooth, rounded outer earcup appearance that should hopefully draw less attention in public than some of Beyerdynamic's other designs. Oh, and removable batteries, which means you can swap out one 60-hour unit for another when you run low on juice, like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro.

Like the MMX 150, it also comes with a USB Type-C low latency dongle for 2.4 GHz wireless gaming, and both sets will be available in black or white colourways, as is the way with many modern sets these days. No lilac? Our Jess will be most disappointed.

They look like handsome beasts, I think you'll agree, but the lack of US availability raises an eyebrow. Hopefully that's a temporary blip, but time will tell. Still, with multiple US tariffs still in effect, I'd imagine that'd go some way towards explaining the omission.

I'll be very keen to see if Beyerdynamic can successfully make the leap into proper wireless gaming headset territory (beyond the Bluetooth-only wireless models it's released to date) with less audiophile-focussed, more gaming-specific models. To the testing booth, Batman!